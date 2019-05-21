Economies, cultural attractions and tourism in LaPorte County are expected to get a boost soon, and municipal and county officials see a great deal of potential for growth thanks to the federal government’s recent national park designation of the 15,000-acre Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore.
The provision makes Indiana Dunes National Park, a 15-mile stretch along Lake Michigan, the 61st national park in the U.S., the first in Indiana and the closest one to Chicago.
“The Indiana Dunes National Park will be a significant boon to Indiana’s economic development, specifically tourism, which already pumps $476 million annually into our economy,” said Lorelei Weimer, executive director of Indiana Dunes Tourism.
Mayor Ron Meer of Michigan City said the national park designation will have a positive effect, the scope of which will depend on how much the city does to make the destination more attractive.
“If Michigan City is a gateway city to the Dunes from the south, the east and the north of the U.S., we think we can see anywhere from $25 million to $50 million added to our local economy,” Meer said. “We’re already talking with our city manager and controller about opportunities for locations for people to come and visit. When tourists travel to a national park, they tend to stay more than one day.”
The net result, Meer said, is that Michigan City restaurants and hotels will benefit, and economic development will bolster employment. A national park, he added, offers year-round activities including hiking, cross-country skiing and more, boosting tourism even in the winter months.
Meer has met with the superintendent of the National Park Service and is excited about the designation, as it opens more funding for the lakeshore from the federal government.
Michigan City Park Superintendent Jeremy Kienitz sees the national park as a win-win.
“Michigan City will see a monumental positive impact with the designation of the national park,” he said. “The Parks and Recreation Department is excited about the future and what it holds for the national park and for us as well.”
Indiana tourism officials also believe the national park designation will draw more visitors to Northwest Indiana to see prairies, woodlands, wetlands, savannas, bogs, and the sand dunes, which reach heights up to 192 feet.
“If you combine visitor attendance at the state and national parks, the Indiana Dunes is expected to be the seventh most visited national park,” Ritchea explained. National Geographic puts the Indiana Dunes’ visits on a par with those to Mount Rushmore.
Marketing efforts are underway, including a series of Indiana Dunes Tourism videos on YouTube and increased international outreach to Germany and Japan. Ritchea said the group plans to attract pet owners, since the Indiana Dunes is pet-friendly, and Chicagoans because they can bring their bikes on the South Shore Line to the Indiana Dunes National Park.
The projected increase in tourism is expected to spill over to hotels, restaurants, casinos and other businesses across Northwest Indiana.
Weimer said tourism is one of the area’s fastest-growing industries, responsible for 1,000 related businesses. It also has created more than 5,500 jobs, one-third of which are higher-wage/professional occupations. In 2018, Indiana Dunes Tourism generated $50.5 million in economic impact, a $1 to $38 return on investment from taxes.
Even officials in nearby cities and towns are excited about the prospects for their economies. Mayor Mark Krentz of LaPorte is thrilled with the national park designation.
“This brings additional focus and visitors to our beautiful region, which is composed of many counties and communities including LaPorte and plays a key part in the renaissance of Northwest Indiana,” he said.
The quest for a national park designation began in 1916, with a recommendation by Stephen Mather, the first director of the National Park Service. Mather felt that the Dunes’ unique biodiversity and geological features made it a prime candidate.
World War I put a damper on that effort until local conservation work led to the establishment of the areas as the Indiana Dunes State Park in 1925, and as the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore in 1966.
In 2017, U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, won unanimous approval from the U.S. House to re-designate the national lakeshore as a national park, but the effort hit a snag in the Senate in 2018. National Park Service officials in Washington, D.C. opposed the move They wanted to reserve the “national park” designation for areas that encompass large land or water areas and feature a variety of resources.
Undeterred, Visclosky approached the newly elected Congress in early 2019 to advance his national park proposal. He succeeded by getting it inserted in “must pass” spending legislation that President Donald Trump had to sign or risk a second partial shutdown of the government.
“I am heartened that due to the support of our U.S. Senators, the entire Indiana Congressional delegation, and numerous Northwest Indiana organizations, we have successfully titled the first national park in our state,” said Visclosky. “This action provides our shoreline with the recognition it deserves, and I hope further builds momentum to improve open and public access to all of our region’s environmental wonders.”