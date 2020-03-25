Generosity's on the menu at LaPorte restaurant

LAPORTE — The takeout orders at 3rd Base Bar & Grill have been brisk enough to keep members of his kitchen staff working, restaurant owner Kent Johnson said.
Still, their hours have been scaled back because of the indoor dining restrictions ordered by Gov. Eric Holcomb in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Patrons are trying to help the cause by being generous with their tips.
One customer, for example, left a $100 bill for a $40 order, Johnson said.
Two orders of french fries came with an $8 tip.
“The tips have been good enough they’re almost getting two day's pay for one day, so they’re definitely making out,” Johnson said.
The same day the dining restrictions were announced, a regular customer came into the restaurant and slipped $200 into each of five envelopes for the bartenders and waitresses. The name of each was written on the envelopes.
Johnson said the customer wants to remain anonymous but he described him as a self-made businessman in his early 60s.
“They know him and he knows them and he’s very generous when he does come in here and dines or has an occasional cocktail,” Johnson said.
Johnson said another customer with a second home in LaPorte gave what amounted to a pretty handy cash advance to help get through this difficult period.
He purchased a $1,000 gift card to use at his establishment, but not until the restrictions are lifted.
“If someone bought a $1,000 gift card every day and wasn’t planning on using it for a couple of months we’d be doing really good,” Johnson said.
"This town has been very good to us,” said Johnson, who also owns Mom’s Home Café next door across from Pine Lake.
