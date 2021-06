Girl dies after being recovered from Lake Michigan, authorities say

MICHIGAN CITY — A female juvenile died at an area hospital after divers recovered her from Lake Michigan near Washington Park Beach late Saturday.

An exact cause of death is pending autopsy results, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said.

Emergency personnel were dispatched to the beach at 9:11 p.m. The girl and two other family members were in the water when a wave struck them and pulled them into deeper water.

Nearby Good Samaritans were able to rescue the two other family members, but the girl did not resurface, the DNR said.

Michigan City Fire Department divers were able to locate the girl at 9:52 p.m. She was then transported to Franciscan Health Michigan City and later pronounced dead.

An investigation is ongoing. Michigan City Police, LaPorte County EMS, Indiana State Police, LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department and the U.S. Coast Guard assisted at the scene.

