Girl Scout no small cookie for troops, veterans

ROLLING PRAIRIE — Emily Graves doesn’t know why she chose to give active military servicemen Girl Scout cookies.

One thing she’s sure about. The heartfelt appreciation from the troops and veterans keeps her going. She has given away well over 500,000 cookies.

She’s moving on to Valparaiso University in the fall, but the 5,000 boxes of cookies she rounds up every year seem to have no end in sight.

“I’m planning on continuing it basically for the rest of my life, I guess,” said Graves, a senior at New Prairie School.

Graves, 17, was in her first year as a Girl Scout in 2009 when asked by her mother, Rhonda, how she could use the cookies she had for sale to do something good for others.

Emily went to her bedroom and came out with $21 to buy six boxes of Girl Scout cookies she wanted to give to the troops.

Her parents have never been in the military and it wasn’t until later they learned some of their family members had served.

“I don’t really know why I chose it,” she said.

It wasn’t long before her number of boxes for 600 shipped that year to troops in active duty.