WESTVILLE — Gloria Steinem shook her head in understanding Sunday afternoon while a woman voiced concern about supporting a female candidate for president, who may not be electable because of her sex.
"Do I need to back a white male?" the woman asked.
Without hesitation, Steinem responded, "No, a woman did win."
Steinem went on say that Democrat Hillary Clinton won nearly three million more of the popular votes than Republican Donald Trump three years ago, but Trump was put into office as a result of the workings of the electoral college.
She warned, however, that women continue to face the challenge of having their authority equated by men with raising children because that is their own experiences and so few men in this country have themselves been involved in child rearing.
This perception is not only hurting women, but men too, who are losing an estimated five years of life as a result of what has been defined as masculine roles, Steinem said.
Steinem, an iconic figure in the feminist movement, appeared as the final speaker during this year's 66th season of the Purdue Northwest Sinai Forum.
During the wide-ranging "fireside chat" and question-and-answer period, Steinem, now 85, reflected back on lessons learned during a lifetime of activism and referred a few times to herself as a "hopeaholic."
"I am old," she said. "I remember when it was worse. So I have hope."
She told the group that polls show a groundswell of change underway in this country on issues such as sexism and racism, but there is a backlash by the one-third of this country that fears giving up its power.
"They were born with it — believe they have a right to it," Steinem said.
She encouraged those in attendance to just start making changes each day rather than looking for guidance from those above.
"I fear we get a case of the 'shoulds,'" she said.
Steinem acknowledged the challenge women face in so often being brought up to seek approval. She suggested women pursuing a reversal of the Golden Rule, which she said was written from a man's perspective.
"We need to treat ourselves as good as we treat other people," she said.
When asked what advice she had for men, Steinem said, "I'm not here to tell anyone what to do."
But she did suggest that men could benefit from being more vulnerable, including allowing themselves to cry.
"Be the father you wish you had," she said. "So many men feel fatherless."