LAPORTE — Glycerin Traders caught fire around 5 p.m. Monday, according to the LaPorte County Sheriff's office.
The facility, 3522 State Rd. 104, has some interior damage, but the structure is standing, Capt. Derek Allen said. No employees were injured.
Glycerin Traders specializes in trading various grades of glycerin, vegetable and animal fat, according to its website.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
Eric Williams
Joseph Hyduk
Keith Thatcher
Brandon Summerlin
John Heath Jr.
Nicholas Lee
Roman Ruiz
Antonio Gray
John Isbell
Rickey Gurley Sr.
Jeremy O'Neal
Keith Davis
James Saunders II
Daniel Young
Travis Kelly
Garrett Butts
Jason O'Neil
Eric Hacker
Daniel Keeling
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!