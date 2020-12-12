Good Grinch makes holiday rounds

LAPORTE — A Good Grinch is popping in by surprise throughout LaPorte County to spread holiday cheer during what’s been a trying year.
Jessie Lytle was having her hair done Friday at Fast Eddie’s in LaPorte when the green hairy creature wearing a Santa Claus coat and hat walked in.
“I love it. I love it because we really need some cheering up with everything going on,” Lytle said.
“He’s so much cuter in person,” Bragg said.
Good Grinch then made his way to Felicia Batton, who was working the front desk while holding her almost 2-year-old daughter, Mia.
Mia nearly started crying then grinned as she and Good Grinch high-fived each other.
“It was awesome. It was definitely some good holiday spirit,” Batton said.
Support Local Journalism
The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department, sensing more spirits need lifting this year, brought in the Good Grinch for the first time.
“We’re trying to bring some holiday cheer to everybody and bring smiles to faces so everybody has a happy holiday coming up,” said Sgt. Scott Boswell.
Another message during his visits is for people to be safe during the season.
Boswell said schools and medical facilities have been among the other destinations for Good Grinch, who also showed up during a shop local event at the Michigan City Area Chamber of Commerce.
He also waved at passing motorists at various locations such as Lincolnway and J Street in LaPorte on Friday.
Good Grinch rides in a police vehicle to where he wants to go and, occasionally, waves his arms with his head out the passenger window at the people he’s passing.
“With the pandemic and everybody being locked down, we want to be out. Get people in a good mood,” Boswell said.
Gallery: New COVID-19 restrictions for Lake, Porter counties: What you need to know
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!