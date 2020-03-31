You are the owner of this article.
Halt in casino revenue brings spending freeze to Michigan City
The Blue Chip Casino in Michigan City.

 John J. Watkins, File, The Times

MICHIGAN CITY — The mayor is taking steps to control spending in light of the city losing out on riverboat revenue since casinos statewide were ordered closed to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

The task of avoiding red ink could be daunting because 50% of the city’s daily operating budget is funded with proceeds from Blue Chip Casino under the 2020 budget approved last year.

Mayor Duane Parry, a longtime critic of the past administration for relying too heavily on casino revenue, said there are enough cash reserves for the city to dip into for now.

Borrowing might have to be done, though, if the lockdown on casinos ordered by the governor March 19 runs for an extended period, he said.

“We don’t have any idea how long this is going to last," Parry said. "We have to be cautious now before all of a sudden we run out of money.”

Parry has imposed a hiring freeze.

He’s also requiring his signature for any capital expenditure request above $1,000.

Department heads were ordered to try and reduce or eliminate overtime costs.

“These are difficult times and difficult times require drastic measures that need to be taken to keep Michigan City operating and to come out of this thing healthy,” he said

Parry said the city collects just shy of $1 million per month in casino money.

He said some of that funding for March will go into city coffers in April since casinos weren’t ordered shutdown until about two weeks ago.

There will no monthly casino money after that until the casinos reopen.

Adding to the challenge was the city ending 2019 with a $3.4 million budget shortfall before Parry took over January 1.

He’s hoping to stretch the money left in reserves until the lockdown is lifted hopefully by summer when the lakefront community relies more on tourism.

“If it goes on long enough we’ll have to borrow money. We don’t want to do that if we can. Our resources are not incredibly deep,” he said.

Parry, entering his fourth month as mayor, said he doesn’t feel the city can operate on property taxes alone given the stagnant population.

His goal is reducing the amount of casino money running it to 20%and placing the rest into cash reserves for things like neighborhood improvements.

Concerned about COVID-19?

