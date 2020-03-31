Halt in casino revenue brings spending freeze to Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY — The mayor is taking steps to control spending in light of the city losing out on riverboat revenue since casinos statewide were ordered closed to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

The task of avoiding red ink could be daunting because 50% of the city’s daily operating budget is funded with proceeds from Blue Chip Casino under the 2020 budget approved last year.

Mayor Duane Parry, a longtime critic of the past administration for relying too heavily on casino revenue, said there are enough cash reserves for the city to dip into for now.

Borrowing might have to be done, though, if the lockdown on casinos ordered by the governor March 19 runs for an extended period, he said.

“We don’t have any idea how long this is going to last," Parry said. "We have to be cautious now before all of a sudden we run out of money.”

Parry has imposed a hiring freeze.

He’s also requiring his signature for any capital expenditure request above $1,000.

Department heads were ordered to try and reduce or eliminate overtime costs.