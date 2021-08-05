Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte a piggy bank to better health

LAPORTE — County officials are praising what could be viewed as a money tree clearing a path to better lifestyles and health.

The Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte has given more than $22 million in grants countywide since its creation in 2016, said Maria Fruth, CEO of the organization. She said $6.5 million of those dollars have gone to the city of LaPorte.

Most recently, $2.2 million went toward completing a trail around Clear Lake and planting native species along the shoreline.

A more than $800,000 boardwalk on the southern edge of Clear Lake was paid for almost entirely by the foundation last fall.

Many of the projects awarded funding provide more options for recreation to help achieve the foundation’s goal of LaPorte County being one of the 10 healthiest in the state by 2030.

Fruth said LaPorte County was once last in terms of healthy behaviors in Indiana but recently moved up a few notches in the rankings.

“Lots of work, but we’re getting there,” she said.

Another major focus of the foundation is creating more substance abuse treatment programs.