Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte a piggy bank to better health

LAPORTE — County officials are praising what could be viewed as a money tree clearing a path to better lifestyles and health.
The Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte has given more than $22 million in grants countywide since its creation in 2016, said Maria Fruth, CEO of the organization. She said $6.5 million of those dollars have gone to the city of LaPorte.
Most recently, $2.2 million went toward completing a trail around Clear Lake and planting native species along the shoreline.
A more than $800,000 boardwalk on the southern edge of Clear Lake was paid for almost entirely by the foundation last fall.
Many of the projects awarded funding provide more options for recreation to help achieve the foundation’s goal of LaPorte County being one of the 10 healthiest in the state by 2030.
Fruth said LaPorte County was once last in terms of healthy behaviors in Indiana but recently moved up a few notches in the rankings.
“Lots of work, but we’re getting there,” she said.
Another major focus of the foundation is creating more substance abuse treatment programs.
The Recovery Center of LaPorte, at the Swanson Center on the city’s west side, opened nearly 18 months ago with the foundation offsetting startup costs, said Matthew Burdin, president and CEO of Porter-Starke Services.
Porter Starke Services also runs opioid treatment clinics in Valparaiso, Portage and Knox.
Burdin said access to treatment locally is key to overcoming addiction by eliminating the long commutes some clients have difficulty making consistently, he said.
Fruth said another major focus is better access to good nutrition, particularly for low-income families. The foundation has been actively involved with community gardens to get fresh produce into the hands of more individuals in two economically challenged neighborhoods in LaPorte.
The foundation is also a financial player in trying to lower a high rate of infant mortality and low birth weight babies in LaPorte County.
Fruth said the foundation was made possible by a share of the proceeds from the sale of LaPorte Hospital to IU Health.
IU Health later sold the hospital, which last year moved into a new facility as Northwest Health.
Fruth said the money from IU Health has nearly doubled through interest and dividends on investments to about $230 million.
The foundation is in a facility that opened last month at 140 East Shore Parkway on the LaPorte’s north side.
A portion of the new building contains three meeting rooms for use by the public.
LaPorte Mayor Tom Dermody said the city would not have been able to afford most of the projects made possible with grants from the foundation.
“Can you imagine where we would be without them?” he asked.
The City Council recently met at the foundation to help showcase the impact it's making on the community.
“We want everybody in our community to recognize and understand how fortunate we are to have the Healthcare Foundation in LaPorte,” Dermody said.