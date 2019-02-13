Try 1 month for 99¢
Slicer Health Clinic 2 10 22 18.jpg

Members of the LaPorte Community School Corp. administration, the Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte, LaPorte Hospital, and LaPorte Physician Network tour the new Slicer Health Clinic, which opened at LaPorte High School to serve any student within the school corporation.

 Provided

LAPORTE — The Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte (HFL) Board of Directors has approved up to $2.8 million in grant funding over the next four years for Partners in Prevention, an initiative that will help schools identify, implement and sustain evidence-based substance use prevention programs.

HFL commissioned a study through the Center for Health Policy from the IU Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health that assessed the burden of opioid addiction in LaPorte County and identified the community’s needs or gaps in providing adequate prevention, treatment and long-term recovery services.

All schools in LaPorte County were invited to apply for Partners in Prevention grant funding. Through the first phase of this initiative, a total of $73,306 has been awarded to 12 schools for planning grants.

Partners in Prevention Planning Grant Award Recipients (Award amounts were based on school enrollment sizes):

LaLumiere School - $3,678

LaPorte Community School Corporation - $12,000

Michigan City Area Schools - $12,000

MSD of New Durham Township - $5,655

New Prairie United School Corporation - $12,000

Notre Dame Catholic School - $5,000

Queen of All Saints School - $4,815

Renaissance Academy $5,000

South Central Community School Corporation - $3,296

St. Paul Lutheran School - $2,302

St. John's Lutheran School - $2,560

Tri-Township Consolidated Schools - $5,000

