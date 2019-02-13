LAPORTE — The Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte (HFL) Board of Directors has approved up to $2.8 million in grant funding over the next four years for Partners in Prevention, an initiative that will help schools identify, implement and sustain evidence-based substance use prevention programs.
HFL commissioned a study through the Center for Health Policy from the IU Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health that assessed the burden of opioid addiction in LaPorte County and identified the community’s needs or gaps in providing adequate prevention, treatment and long-term recovery services.
All schools in LaPorte County were invited to apply for Partners in Prevention grant funding. Through the first phase of this initiative, a total of $73,306 has been awarded to 12 schools for planning grants.
Partners in Prevention Planning Grant Award Recipients (Award amounts were based on school enrollment sizes):
LaLumiere School - $3,678
LaPorte Community School Corporation - $12,000
Michigan City Area Schools - $12,000
MSD of New Durham Township - $5,655
New Prairie United School Corporation - $12,000
Notre Dame Catholic School - $5,000
Queen of All Saints School - $4,815
Renaissance Academy $5,000
South Central Community School Corporation - $3,296
St. Paul Lutheran School - $2,302
St. John's Lutheran School - $2,560
Tri-Township Consolidated Schools - $5,000