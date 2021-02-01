Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte offers scholarships

LAPORTE — The Healthcare Foundation of La Porte (HFL) is offering scholarship awards to students pursuing a degree in a health or wellness field in the LaPorte community.

In addition to multiple scholarships available through HFL, scholarship opportunities funded by the LaPorte Hospital Auxiliary will also be accessible through the same application process. A total of $100,000 will be awarded in 2021.

The application for these scholarships will be open through March 26, 2021. Applications must be submitted through HFL’s online grant portal prior to midnight on March 26. To access the application or find more information, visit hflaporte.org/scholarships.

For all available scholarships, students must be pursuing a degree in a health or wellness field and be enrolled at an accredited university, college or similar higher learning institute.

Available Scholarships and Additional Requirements include:

Healthcare Foundation Scholarships Requirements

• Be residents or be actively employed within the LaPorte County

• Have a college junior standing or higher, or be enrolled in a post-graduate healthcare program