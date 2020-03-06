Heart-healthy living a key to survival, audience told

Second, get active. “If you’re a couch potato, get off the couch,” he said.

The American Heart Association said 19% of women get the exercise they need each day, compared to 26% of men and 20% of youth.

“Physicians have heard every excuse in the world of why people don’t exercise,” Miller said.

Third, know your blood pressure. The top number should be 130 or less, and the bottom number should be about 80.

Fourth, control your cholesterol. It’s important to know both the LDL and HDL numbers. The aim, he said, is for the LDL number to be low and the HDL number to be high. Just calculating total cholesterol isn’t always helpful, because many women have high HDL numbers, he said.

Fifth, reduce your blood sugar. “Diabetes accelerates heart disease,” so cut your sugar intake.

“Diabetes is an epidemic in this country right now,” Miller said.

The American Heart Association’s annual report said kids consume more than 30 gallons of sugary drinks per year, enough to fill a bathtub.

Sixth, eat better, with more vegetables, more fruit, more fish. “Fish oil supplements don’t count,” Miller said.