Heart-healthy living a key to survival, audience told

LAPORTE — Advice on heart-healthy living and how to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation is saving women’s lives, said Courtney Smith, co-chairwoman of this year’s Go Red for Women event.
“We’ve saved over 670,000 lives” through increases awareness of cardiovascular disease CPR classes, she said. “It is time to ignite a change.”
According to the American Heart Association, 56% of women now know heart disease is their No. 1 health threat. The Go Red for Women awareness program began about 15 years ago.
More training is needed, though, Smith said.
“Only 7% of bystanders know how to perform CPR,” she said. That skill is important.
“If CPR is not started within six minutes, the chances of sustaining life are greatly reduced,” Smith said.
First call 911 or have someone else do it, then immediately begin CPR, advised volunteer Greg Engstrom.
Dr. G. Larsen Miller, a family physician, offered seven tips for a heart-healthy lifestyle.
“First and foremost, don’t smoke,” Miller said. Vaping and tobacco use are dangerous.
More than 1 in 4 high school students reported smoking within the past 30 days, according to a November report by the National Center for Health Statistics. That’s an increase over 2011. But the percentage of adults who smoke dropped to 14.1% in 2017, compared to 19.6% in 2007.
Second, get active. “If you’re a couch potato, get off the couch,” he said.
The American Heart Association said 19% of women get the exercise they need each day, compared to 26% of men and 20% of youth.
“Physicians have heard every excuse in the world of why people don’t exercise,” Miller said.
Third, know your blood pressure. The top number should be 130 or less, and the bottom number should be about 80.
Fourth, control your cholesterol. It’s important to know both the LDL and HDL numbers. The aim, he said, is for the LDL number to be low and the HDL number to be high. Just calculating total cholesterol isn’t always helpful, because many women have high HDL numbers, he said.
Fifth, reduce your blood sugar. “Diabetes accelerates heart disease,” so cut your sugar intake.
“Diabetes is an epidemic in this country right now,” Miller said.
The American Heart Association’s annual report said kids consume more than 30 gallons of sugary drinks per year, enough to fill a bathtub.
Sixth, eat better, with more vegetables, more fruit, more fish. “Fish oil supplements don’t count,” Miller said.
Seventh, lose weight. “I think it’s very important everybody know what their BMI (body mass index) is,” he said. It should be under 30.
There are many different types of diets to help people lose weight. But while short-term success might be easy, some diets lose their appeal over the long run.
“I don’t care how, as long as it’s successful,” Miller said. “You really need to make a lifestyle change you can stick with long-term.”
Diane Kemp, regional vice president for the American Heart Association, complimented everyone in the audience, women and men alike, who wore red to show support for the cause.
“It takes a real man to wear a red dress,” she said.