HANNA TWP. — Ginger Wollenweber has a sign in her yard that reads "Life is simply better in the country."
Wollenweber, who lives in the 14000 block of South 575 West in rural LaPorte County, had been sitting on her back patio Saturday, despite the heat. A light breeze was blowing, she said.
"Then, we have our whole deck torn apart," she said.
Ginger and her husband, Tom, were grocery shopping in Valparaiso when a system with dark clouds and high winds moved through.
"I was just wondering how it was back home," Wollenweber said.
They found debris strewn across their yard upon returning. One of their neighbors informed them pieces of their back patio had been uprooted, flown over the home's roof and landed in the yard.
"Everything was uprooted and thrown onto the front lawn," Wollenweber said.
Sheet-metal type roofing and support beams from the deck had been disconnected from the home. A small piece of a gated area for the family's dogs had also been tossed onto the front lawn. A couple of gutters were dinged up and a small hole was knocked into the roof as a result, Wollenweber said.
The family now waits for a debris removal company to arrive Monday and take away the patio materials, citing the roofing and support beams are too heavy to move away themselves, Wollenweber said.
"We were so surprised there wasn't more damage to our home," Wollenweber said. "No windows were broken. It was a freak, weird thing."