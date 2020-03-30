Historic courthouse in line for $22 million renovation

LAPORTE — Some $8 million in riverboat money is being used as a down payment for a $22 million renovation and addition to the historic Michigan City courthouse.
The decision by the LaPorte County Council saves on interest costs and creates the option of retiring the $14 million balance five years sooner, officials said.
Presently, financing is set at 15 years.
A 10-year payback on the debt would further reduce the amount of interest paid and frees up resources more quickly to renovate county government’s other historic courthouse in LaPorte, officials said.
LaPorte County Council president Randy Novak said the debt will be financed with annual proceeds from the County Adjusted Gross Income Tax or CAGIT.
The county receives about $4 million in CAGIT revenue each year, officials said.
Novak said the $8 million will come out of the county’s emergency reserve fund.
He said 50% of the riverboat money collected each year by the county goes into the ERF to maintain a sufficient balance.
“It’s a constant replenishing,” Novak said.
Novak said bids are currently out for the project and should be ready for opening in about 30 days.
Work on the 1909 courthouse could begin in late April or May, he said.
“It should be starting to be moving along pretty good,” he said.
Updating an old electrical system viewed as a serious fire hazard and easing space constraints were major reasons cited for renovating the courthouse.
Novak said another $500,000 or more was saved from the city waiving building permit and utility hook-up fees for the addition.
“That was a big savings,” he said.
