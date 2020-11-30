Historic Frost House warms owners’ hearts

Dr. Robert Frost saw the model home and wanted to buy the model as is, complete with furniture, Valentine said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Frost also bought the empty lot next to him as a buffer between his modern home and any ugly house that might be built next door. The homes on either side were also built by Alside, Valentine said.

Frost and his wife, Amelia, had teenage children at the time. Frost lived in the home until he died at age 96.

“Pretty much all the original furniture is still in the house,” Valentine said. “The furniture is actually worth more than the house.”

She has seen similar furniture in worse condition in museums.

At the time, wall-to-wall carpeting was considered very opulent. “It would have been expensive to have it in the house,” Valentine said.

Installers who ripped out the worn carpeting when the floors were replaced were impressed to see it had been hand-stitched and whipped together. They had heard about the technique but hadn’t seen it before, she said.

“The downspouts are actually built into the structure,” Valentine said. One unusual thing about the home is that “sound travels really bizarrely” through the metal-framed structure.