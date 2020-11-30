Historic Frost House warms owners’ hearts

MICHIGAN CITY – Karen Valentine and Bob Coscarelli wanted to build a glass and steel house in Southwest Michigan but didn’t have any luck. Then, in May 2016, they found what they were looking for already existed.
“My husband and I were about to divorce over it,” Valentine said, when their Realtor sent the listing for the Frost House at 3215 Cleveland Ave.
“We bought it sight unseen,” she said, for $192,000.
“This is like the down payment for the builder to even get started” on their dream home, she said.
What they bought is a 2,340-square-foot architectural treasure that now is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The Frost House is one of fewer than 100 mass-produced homes built by Alside Homes Corp. of Akron, Ohio.
Alside invented baked enamel panels to go on the steel and aluminum frame, Valentine said.
“They spent a lot of money, and they only made them for like 10 months and shut the plant down” in 1964, Valentine said.
The Frost House was built in Michigan City as a model home for a planned small development there.
“At that time, kit homes and prefab homes were quite popular,” Valentine said.
Dr. Robert Frost saw the model home and wanted to buy the model as is, complete with furniture, Valentine said.
Support Local Journalism
Frost also bought the empty lot next to him as a buffer between his modern home and any ugly house that might be built next door. The homes on either side were also built by Alside, Valentine said.
Frost and his wife, Amelia, had teenage children at the time. Frost lived in the home until he died at age 96.
“Pretty much all the original furniture is still in the house,” Valentine said. “The furniture is actually worth more than the house.”
She has seen similar furniture in worse condition in museums.
At the time, wall-to-wall carpeting was considered very opulent. “It would have been expensive to have it in the house,” Valentine said.
Installers who ripped out the worn carpeting when the floors were replaced were impressed to see it had been hand-stitched and whipped together. They had heard about the technique but hadn’t seen it before, she said.
“The downspouts are actually built into the structure,” Valentine said. One unusual thing about the home is that “sound travels really bizarrely” through the metal-framed structure.
The rubber roof can withstand up to five feet of wet snow per square inch.
“It really is a modern house,” Valentine said. “Everything that’s in it is really well-designed.”
The home attracts attention. At least three or four times a week, people slow down and get photos of the home, Valentine said.
“We’ve seen an uptick of locals doing a slow drive-by,” she said.
Valentine and Coscarelli make it a point to always shut the curtains before dressing to protect their privacy.
“It’s a great house to live in,” Valentine said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!