Holiday light displays help chase COVID blues

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s been a team effort from everybody,” he said.

Faith Wiesner, 18, of LaPorte said she enjoys all of the displays but her favorite is the replica of the courthouse.

She was with her mother and brother, Landen, 5, when they first saw the lights while driving by recently.

Her mother made another pass or two so they could take another look at how brilliant they looked.

“I like it and my whole family likes it,” Wiesner said.

LaPorte County Commissioner Sheila Matias raved about the effort and positive impact the lights seems to be having on the community.

“I have gotten so many comments and text messages from people saying how glorious, cheerful and uplifting it is at a time when we have had such bad news,” she said.

She said the lights also represent what the season is all about and a reminder the battle waged against the pandemic seems to have turned the corner with vaccines on track to start being available soon.

“I’m just so glad people are enjoying it. I really am,” Levandowski said.

Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.