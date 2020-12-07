Holiday light displays help chase COVID blues

LAPORTE — The lighted Christmas display, including a replica of the historic courthouse in downtown, looks like a Christmas village on the courthouse lawn.
The hope is to bring joy to people struggling with holiday blues caused by the pandemic.
Based on the reaction of those who have seen it, it has accomplished its mission.
“That was our goal just to bring some cheer to the community,” said Larry Levandowski, Director of Facilities and Building Maintenance for LaPorte County government.
The other metal frame displays include two lighted penguins ice fishing, elves, Christmas trees, reindeer, snowmen and Santa Claus in his sleigh.
Levandowski said he came up with the idea after noticing the spirits of many people down from the various hardships caused this year by COVID-19.
He said all of the displays were made by a private company that used a picture of the courthouse to create the lighted replica of the 1892 red sandstone building.
He and about 20 other county employees, with help from Marquiss Electric, Inc. out of Michigan City, spent more than a week setting up the displays, hanging more of the usual lights in the trees and running all of the electrical wiring.
The power was turned on the day before Thanksgiving.
“It’s been a team effort from everybody,” he said.
Faith Wiesner, 18, of LaPorte said she enjoys all of the displays but her favorite is the replica of the courthouse.
She was with her mother and brother, Landen, 5, when they first saw the lights while driving by recently.
Her mother made another pass or two so they could take another look at how brilliant they looked.
“I like it and my whole family likes it,” Wiesner said.
LaPorte County Commissioner Sheila Matias raved about the effort and positive impact the lights seems to be having on the community.
“I have gotten so many comments and text messages from people saying how glorious, cheerful and uplifting it is at a time when we have had such bad news,” she said.
She said the lights also represent what the season is all about and a reminder the battle waged against the pandemic seems to have turned the corner with vaccines on track to start being available soon.
“I’m just so glad people are enjoying it. I really am,” Levandowski said.
