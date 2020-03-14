Hoosier youth battles terminal cancer, seeks help funding research

There have been some memorable highlights in Porogi's young life, including a standing ovation from everyone in the gym when he received his high school diploma in 2017; dancing with his high school junior prom date at a decorated teen room while undergoing treatment at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital in Indianapolis; and a personal meeting with former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning.

His meeting with Manning was most memorable because it was right after he had been told he would need his knee and femur replaced and a future in sports would be impossible.

"I knew I would have to say goodbye to sports," Porogi said, adding, "Seeing Peyton Manning, who is one of the top two people I look up to, was a special moment."

Porogi is quick to thank those people and organizations that have helped him through the past five years, including the Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids (NICK) Foundation, which helps families dealing with a pediatric cancer diagnosis.

"They (NICK foundation) are definitely helpful in times of need. Besides me they help other families in times of need. They check in on you and make sure they will be there to help," Porogi said. "They are really supportive and good people. The person I have talked to the most is Donna Criner."

Criner has open admiration for Porogi: