Hoosier youth battles terminal cancer, seeks help funding research

WALKERTON — His five-year battle with bone cancer has done a number on the body but not the spirit of Isaac Porogi.
Porogi, 20, was a 16-year-old strapping 6-foot-5-inch basketball and football standout at John Glenn High School when initially diagnosed with high level osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer that begins in the cells that form bones.
Nowadays Porogi, who had to have his knee replaced due to cancer his junior year, walks with a slight limp and sometimes uses a cane to get around, his mom, Nicole Porogi said.
"He walks unassisted," she said.
Porogi's cancer battle has entailed his going into remission twice only to have the cancer return, initially in his leg then to his lungs.
Tests taken most recently indicate the cancer has returned in the form of tumors, the largest of which is lodged next to main arteries and deemed too dangerous to remove surgically, his mom said.
Porogi's spirit, despite the ups and downs of his ongoing fight with cancer, remains positive.
He said he receives his strength from God.
"I'm a big believer in faith. For a person to go through something like this they should be close to God," Porogi said. "He will give you the strength. I let God do the worrying for me whether good or bad."
There have been some memorable highlights in Porogi's young life, including a standing ovation from everyone in the gym when he received his high school diploma in 2017; dancing with his high school junior prom date at a decorated teen room while undergoing treatment at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital in Indianapolis; and a personal meeting with former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning.
His meeting with Manning was most memorable because it was right after he had been told he would need his knee and femur replaced and a future in sports would be impossible.
"I knew I would have to say goodbye to sports," Porogi said, adding, "Seeing Peyton Manning, who is one of the top two people I look up to, was a special moment."
Porogi is quick to thank those people and organizations that have helped him through the past five years, including the Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids (NICK) Foundation, which helps families dealing with a pediatric cancer diagnosis.
"They (NICK foundation) are definitely helpful in times of need. Besides me they help other families in times of need. They check in on you and make sure they will be there to help," Porogi said. "They are really supportive and good people. The person I have talked to the most is Donna Criner."
Criner has open admiration for Porogi:
"He is such an amazing young man ... It breaks my heart. He keeps relapsing and it's not good. He is the sweetest boy," Criner said.
The NICK Foundation, which services an eight-county area, assists young people like Porogi with emergency finances or whatever they need.
"Whatever they need we do our best to help," Criner said.
Criner keeps her thoughts positive for Porogi.
"We always choose hope and pray for that miracle," Criner said.
Porogi received several scholarships, and some help purchasing books from the NICK foundation, so he could attend the University of St. Francis in Fort Wayne where he was pursuing a career as a physical therapy assistant.
"It was at the beginning of his sophomore year that he found out his osteosarcoma metastasized to his lungs," his mom said.
Porogi, who has a ready smile for everyone he meets, lives in Walkerton with his mom and younger brother, Royce, 13.
He remains passionate about basketball and said he looks forward to going fishing with friends or his grandfather once the weather is nice.
And Porogi isn't ready to give up his cancer fight even though his doctors suggested months ago it might be time for him to go into hospice care, his mom said.
"They (his doctors) didn't think he would make it to this point," she said.
His cancer-fighting regimen includes taking his chemotherapy pills, and he has also started eating a diet that is based on organic and fresh food items only and very little meat.
"He had tried going vegan but his weight dropped too much," his mom said.
Porogi and his mom did research prior to starting eating a healthier diet and the doctors have told them to keep up what they are doing.
"He's trying to prove a point that a lot of what you eat does make a difference," his mom said. "Even if the outcome is he doesn't make it he's trying to make a point that it does matter."
Most recently, in the fall of 2019, doctors wanted to do a thoracotomy but first needed to get a special PET scan to get a better view inside his body.
"By the time he got the scan the tumor had grown too rapidly. The largest of the tumors is pressing on main arteries," she said.
Porogi said he and his mom have an appointment on Monday in Indianapolis for a checkup and CT scan.