Hospitality the vision for Old County Home

He said the $7,000 annual cost of maintenance was likely to go up.

“This is something we need to wash our hands of,” Santana said.

LaPorte County officials explored keeping the structure and turning it into a home for veterans or the homeless, but an estimated $10 million renovation forced them to put the property up for sale.

Santana said the old home, empty since 2016, remains structurally sound with a new roof and windows installed in recent years.

He said he thinks the interior will need gutting for modern use because of just two common bathrooms residents used to share.

As many as 50 people lived there at one time, but dwindling numbers and state funding cuts for such operations resulted in the home and facilities like it elsewhere closing.

Harrell said the buyer is a new branch of J & B West Roofing & Construction, which serves much of northwest Indiana primarily with residential projects.

He said another goal is to preserve as much of the historic nature of the building as much as possible.

“It’s near and dear to a lot of people’s hearts, including ours, but at the end of the day it needs a new life. I think it’s going to breathe a new life that it hasn’t seen since it’s inception,” Harrell said.

