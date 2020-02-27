Hospitality the vision for Old County Home

LaPORTE — It was once a sprawling home for the indigent earning their keep milking cows and doing other work on the farm.
The former LaPorte County home, erected in 1886, has been purchased for $50,000 by J & B West Properties, LLC.
Andrew Harrell, director of communications for the Michigan City-based company, said future use of the site remains a work in progress, but could fall along the lines of hospitality.
“We look forward to bringing a well-intended plan for the property. Whether it’s going to be a bed and breakfast or an event venue of some type or housing, we’re not ready to put that in firm yet,” he said.
Harrell said construction will begin sometime this year.
The schedule for completion has not been determined.
“We are looking at a hefty project. This is a property special to a lot of people, including ourselves, and we just want to make sure we’re doing this the right way,” Harrell said.
The selling price was the minimum the county sought at a recent public auction for the two-story brick structure and five acres surrounding it.
LaPorte County Councilman Jeff Santana said he was hoping the winning bid would be twice as much but is happy to have the vacant building off the shoulders of taxpayers and positioned for reuse.
He said the $7,000 annual cost of maintenance was likely to go up.
“This is something we need to wash our hands of,” Santana said.
LaPorte County officials explored keeping the structure and turning it into a home for veterans or the homeless, but an estimated $10 million renovation forced them to put the property up for sale.
Santana said the old home, empty since 2016, remains structurally sound with a new roof and windows installed in recent years.
He said he thinks the interior will need gutting for modern use because of just two common bathrooms residents used to share.
As many as 50 people lived there at one time, but dwindling numbers and state funding cuts for such operations resulted in the home and facilities like it elsewhere closing.
Harrell said the buyer is a new branch of J & B West Roofing & Construction, which serves much of northwest Indiana primarily with residential projects.
He said another goal is to preserve as much of the historic nature of the building as much as possible.
“It’s near and dear to a lot of people’s hearts, including ours, but at the end of the day it needs a new life. I think it’s going to breathe a new life that it hasn’t seen since it’s inception,” Harrell said.