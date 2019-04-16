MICHIGAN CITY — City homeowners could see a reduction in their home insurance rates thanks to an improvement in the city fire department's insurance rating.
The city fire department recently received the improved Insurance Services Office (ISO) rating of a Class 2 from a Class 3. This rating has been achieved by less than one fourth of 1% of fire departments nationwide and is one of only 17 in Indiana, Tony Drzewiecki, department spokesman, said.
The new Public Protection Classification (PPC) rating will become effective July 1 and the improved ISO rating will help some homeowners see a lowering of insurance rates, Drzewiecki said.
"This shows a long term commitment to excellence on the part of our fire department and support departments. An ISO Class 2 rating could possibly save our residents significant money on their homeowners insurance," Mayor Ron Meer said. "It will also possibly result in an even greater savings to some of our commercial businesses. This is one more reason for business owners to locate in the city of Michigan City."
The ISO currently evaluates over 50,000 fire departments nationwide with only 1,597 earning the Class 2 Rating. This rating reflects the hard work and dedication of all the Michigan City firefighters and their commitment to save lives and property, Drzewiecki said.
This rating entitles the residential and commercial property owners within the city to receive the maximum credit on their insurance premiums. Property owners should contact their insurance providers to inquire if their premiums will be impacted by the new classification rating, Drzewiecki said.