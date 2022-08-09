Indiana appeals court reinstates prosecutor's defamation lawsuit

The Indiana Court of Appeals has reinstated a lawsuit alleging the City of Michigan City, through its then-Mayor Ron Meer, defamed LaPorte County Prosecutor John Lake and his wife, Mary Lake.

The defamation lawsuit filed last year by the Lakes in their personal capacities initially was dismissed March 11 by Starke Circuit Judge Kim Hall for failing to state a claim upon which relief could be granted, records show.

In a 3-0 decision, the state appellate court ruled Monday that was a mistake. It said the Lakes may or may not ultimately prevail in their defamation claim, but their complaint was not insufficient as a matter of law and should proceed toward trial.

According to court records, the alleged defamatory remarks were made by Meer on Oct. 14, 2019, as an "official statement" following the Oct. 10, 2019, arrest of his stepson, Adam Bray, on felony drug and gun charges less than a month before Election Day when Meer was on the ballot seeking a third term as mayor of LaPorte County's most populous city.

Records show Bray subsequently was convicted, pursuant to a plea agreement, of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, the drug charges were dropped and Bray was sentenced April 1, 2021, to the Indiana Department of Correction.

In his 2019 statement, Meer claimed John Lake targeted Meer's family for political retaliation and political gain, that it was "no coincidence" Meer's son was arrested "just a couple weeks before the election" and that false reports about his son were provided to the prosecutor's office by political allies of John and Mary Lake.

"This retaliation against my family by Prosecutor John Lake must cease immediately! The office of the prosecutor should not be used for personal agendas and political gain. John Lake’s bias towards me and my family has been demonstrated repeatedly," said Meer, who narrowly lost his reelection bid and a 2022 Democratic primary contest for Indiana Senate.

Records show Meer's statement was aired by WIMS radio, and published in whole, or in part, by the Michigan City News-Dispatch, The Times of Northwest Indiana and the South Bend Tribune.

Appeals Judge Nancy Vaidik, a Porter County native, said there's no question Meer was an employee of Michigan City for purposes of the Indiana Tort Claim Act and that Meer was acting in his capacity as a city employee when he issued his "official statement" that he signed "Mayor Meer."

As to whether Meer's statement was defamatory, Vaidik said, that is a question of fact for a judge or jury to decide.

She said the appeals court "cannot say, as a matter of law, that these statements are non-defamatory."

"A reasonable trier of fact could conclude they amount to charges of misconduct against John Lake, the prosecutor, and Mary Lake, an attorney. A reasonable trier of fact could also infer they imply facts that may be proven true or false and that there is a factual predicate to them. Under these circumstances, a question of fact exists as to whether the statements are defamatory," Vaidik said.

Michigan City still can ask the Indiana Supreme Court to consider reviewing the case, reversing the Court of Appeals decision and again dismissing the matter.

Otherwise, the defamation lawsuit is expected to return to the Starke Circuit Court for further action.