Indiana Dunes National Park offering drop-in volunteer opportunities

Volunteering

Students, parents, park rangers and volunteer scientists team up for the annual BioBlitz, one of many volunteer opportunities at the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore.

 Kerry Erickson

PORTER — Indiana Dunes National Park is seeking drop-in volunteers.

Starting Dec. 17, on the third Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon, the park will have opportunities to volunteer without requiring a formal commitment or call ahead, the park announced in a press release. Volunteers are asked to arrive at the Park Connection Office near the Chelberg parking lot. Additionally, volunteers can similarly participate in the park's "Trash Trekkers" program without a commitment every day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. That program meets at the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center.

The park hopes this offers a "no-hassle volunteer option."

