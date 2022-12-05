Indiana Dunes National Park offering drop-in volunteer opportunities

Starting Dec. 17, on the third Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon, the park will have opportunities to volunteer without requiring a formal commitment or call ahead, the park announced in a press release. Volunteers are asked to arrive at the Park Connection Office near the Chelberg parking lot. Additionally, volunteers can similarly participate in the park's "Trash Trekkers" program without a commitment every day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. That program meets at the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center.