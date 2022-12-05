Indiana Dunes National Park offering drop-in volunteer opportunities

PORTER — Indiana Dunes National Park is seeking drop-in volunteers.
Starting Dec. 17, on the third Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon, the park will have opportunities to volunteer without requiring a formal commitment or call ahead, the park announced in a press release. Volunteers are asked to arrive at the Park Connection Office near the Chelberg parking lot. Additionally, volunteers can similarly participate in the park's "Trash Trekkers" program without a commitment every day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. That program meets at the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center.
The park hopes this offers a "no-hassle volunteer option."
PHOTOS: Prescribed burn at Indiana Dunes National Park
National Park Services Great Lake Fire Management Zone burn
National Park Services Great Lake Fire Management Zone burn
National Park Services Great Lake Fire Management Zone burn
National Park Services Great Lake Fire Management Zone burn
National Park Services Great Lake Fire Management Zone burn
National Park Services Great Lake Fire Management Zone burn
National Park Services Great Lake Fire Management Zone burn
Julius Bowen, 19, of Michigan City, was charged Monday morning with possession of a machine gun and unlawful carrying of a handgun. Rashaan Jeanes, 23, of Michigan City, was charged Monday morning with unlawful carrying of a handgun and possession of marijuana.