LaPorte County Auditor Timothy Stabosz is weighing his options after the Indiana Supreme Court declined to toss a lawsuit alleging Stabosz unlawfully maligned the character and reputation of the former attorney for the LaPorte County Board of Commissioners.

"I'm talking to my attorney right now about what our options might be, whether there's a federal First Amendment issue that we can pursue. We're going to look at that and examine that. It's possible that we just go to trial," Stabosz said.

The state's high court did not specify why it denied Stabosz's petition for transfer. Though its order noted two of the five justices, Mark Massa and Geoffrey Slaughter, favored reviewing the Nov. 22, 2022, ruling against Stabosz by the Indiana Court of Appeals.

The appeals court unanimously authorized Shaw Friedman to pursue his defamation claims against Stabosz, notwithstanding Stabosz's claim that Friedman’s lawsuit was a strategic lawsuit against public participation (SLAPP) prohibited by Indiana statutes.

The three appellate judges said they agreed with trial court Judge Stephen Bowers that Stabosz's remarks about Friedman were made in furtherance of his right to free speech and in connection with a public issue, but they found Stabosz did not show his statements had a reasonable basis in law and fact, as required by Indiana law, and there was no basis to dismiss Friedman's defamation suit.

Specifically, the appeals court said if Stabosz had any evidence of illegal or unethical behavior by Friedman, he should have reported the alleged wrongdoing to the appropriate authorities.

"The record does not reflect that Stabosz has ever done so," said Appeals Judge Cale Bradford.

Stabosz said the Supreme Court deciding not to consider overturning the appellate ruling means the high court has "gutted the Indiana SLAPP statute, which is intended to protect free speech, especially on political matters."

"It's unfortunate the Supreme Court didn't take this. Not so much for my purposes; I'll be able to prove what I need to at trial, although it's costing me money. But for everybody else — it's a dark day in Indiana," Stabosz said.

Friedman's attorney, R. William Jonas, Jr., said in response to the transfer denial: "We felt all along that Judge Bowers and the Court of Appeals got this right."

Records show Friedman filed his defamation lawsuit against Stabosz after the Republican told county officials, news outlets and the public that Friedman created "a corrosive political underworld" by using his county position to generate additional fees for his law firm and to support Democratic political allies, turned the county commissioners into his puppets, and ran a "classic system" of political patronage by directly influencing the actions of county department leaders.

Stabosz echoed those sentiments Friday in an interview with The Times — "He controls LaPorte County by scaring people and threatening people, and that will come out."

"So if we go to trial, he's finally going to be exposed," Stabosz said.

