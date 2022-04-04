Indiana Toll Road drives promo effort

LAPORTE — A new regional advertising strategy will use billboards all along the Indiana Toll Road to promote the best the northern part of the state has to offer visitors.

LaPorte County is the first of the seven counties along the Toll Road to invest in the strategy.

The LaPorte County Council has approved $50,000 this year and in 2023 to help pay for the billboards.

The signs will highlight attractions such as beaches along Lake Michigan, the Indiana Dunes National Park and Amish country along with promoting major events and festivals.

Dan Bearss, executive director of the Northern Indiana Tourism Development Commission, said the key is changing the image of this part of the state into more of a positive one by giving the millions of Toll Road travelers more exposure to what’s good about the area.

He said a recent study revealed more than 60% of people from outside Indiana have a negative perception about the northern part of the state.

“We think we can do something about that. We need to do something about that,” he said.

Bearss said the goal is to mirror the success of the “Pure Michigan” campaign that includes a lot of billboards on major highways about events and attractions to draw interest in the state from travelers.

“What we have to do is a better job of marketing ourselves and telling our story,” he said.

Bearss said the campaign is also a very cost-effective way of reaching a large number of Chicago area residents, many of whom use the Toll Road.

“With the Toll Road when people are driving the road, they’re going to see the billboards,” Bearss said.

He said the billboard campaign reflects “Indiana’s Cool North,” a brand developed in 2016 to help with tourism and attracting new residents and talent.

LaPorte County Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director Jack Arnett, who’s also president of the NITDC, said the plan is to approach the rest of the Toll Road counties for a similar amount of funding toward the effort.

He said the counties are being asked to use strictly a portion of their federal American Rescue Plan Act funds Congress approved to help municipalities recover from COVID-19.

Arnett said the plan is for tourism officials in each county to develop their own messaging and destinations to promote on the billboards.

Attractions and special events are advertised already in things like pamphlets in all plazas along the Toll Road. But Arnett said only about 2% of the travelers stop in the plazas.

He’s not sure when the effort will start being reflected on billboards because there is still some research to be done.

"We want to build the image of LaPorte County and the 'Cool North,' and we want that to stick with people when they’re driving through,” Arnett said.

