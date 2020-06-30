Indy 500 spotlight shines again on local dairy farmer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KINGSBURY — Memories of handing the customary bottle of cold milk to the winning driver of the Indianapolis 500 are being stirred in dairy farmers statewide, including one from rural LaPorte County.

Kim Minich said her Victory Circle experience in 2018 is not just fresh in her mind but also many others wanting to know what it was like.

“It was amazing. I still get a lot of people that ask about it,” said Minich.

Minich and the select number of Hoosier dairy farmers given the honor since 2006 were presented with roadside signs last week by the American Dairy Association Indiana.

The signs list the name and when the farmer took part in the tradition, dating back to when Louis Meyer asked for buttermilk after winning the 1936 race.

The signs are limited to dairy farmers in recent history because 2006 is when the ADAI took charge of handing milk to the winning driver.

“Whoever drives down the road knows this is a very special dairy farm,” said Allie Rieth, a spokesperson for the ADAI out of Indianapolis.