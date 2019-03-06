Starting March 18, construction will be underway on the intersection improvement project at U.S. 20 and Indiana 2 in Rolling Prairie, according to IDOT. This project will result in a “dog bone interchange” built at the intersection.
A bridge deck replacement project began Monday on the U.S. 35 bridge near the courthouse, just north of Indiana 2, in downtown LaPorte.
Provided by the Indiana Department of Transportation
At the start of the U.S. 35 bridge project in downtown LaPorte, traffic will use the southbound side of the bridge as crews work on the northbound side, the Indiana Department of Transportation said.
Provided by Indiana Department of Transportation
Starting March 18, construction will be underway on the intersection improvement project at U.S. 20 and Indiana 2 in Rolling Prairie, according to IDOT. This project will result in a “dog bone interchange” built at the intersection.
LAPORTE COUNTY — An intersection improvement, new roundabouts and a bridge repair are among the projects that could cause a holdup for commuters this spring and summer.
A bridge deck replacement project began Monday on the U.S. 35 bridge near the courthouse, just north of Ind. 2, in downtown LaPorte, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.
As the bridge's repairs are ongoing, traffic will be down to one lane in each direction, allowing crews to remove the median up to the bridge joint so crews can set up a traffic crossover, INDOT said.
At the start of the project, traffic will use the southbound side of the bridge as crews work on the northbound side.
The repairs are set to be finished by the end of October.
Further construction is set to begin March 18 on the intersection improvement project at U.S. 20 and Ind. 2 in Rolling Prairie, according to INDOT.
This project will result in what INDOT described as a “dog bone interchange” built at the intersection. The new intersection will eliminate the traffic signal and create a bridge carrying motorists north to south, with east-to-west traffic passing underneath, INDOT said.
Roundabouts will be placed at the north and south ends of the bridge, creating the “dog bone” shape of the new intersection.
During construction, the corridor will be closed to north-to-south traffic between County Road North 500 East and Oak Knoll Road, affecting travel between LaPorte and New Carlisle.
In addition, east-to-west traffic will be down to one lane in each direction from Oak Knoll Road to County Road North 600 East, affecting travel between Michigan City and South Bend.
The intersection project is expected to be finished in mid-November, INDOT said.
Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts, investigative news and more. She is a Region native and graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.
Get email notifications on ANNA ORTIZ daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever ANNA ORTIZ posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Vacation photographs often capture perfect moments in favorite places. Send us your best ones by July 16 for a chance to win up to $1,000 in our Destinations Photo Contest. The top photographs submitted will also be featured in a national publication reaching more than 1 million households.