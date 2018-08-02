LAPORTE – A Michigan City man tried twice for the shooting death of his girlfriend was given a 60-year prison sentence Tuesday.
Brian Taylor, 24, faced anywhere from 45 to 65-years for his June conviction of murder.
In a case already long in legal challenges, defense attorney David Payne asked the judge to use his authority to overturn the jury’s guilty verdict.
Payne said no evidence was ever presented to prove who pulled the trigger or disprove the gun went off, perhaps, during a struggle.
‘’No reasonable jury should have convicted on the evidence presented even if the evidence is taken as true,’’ said Payne in his motion.
In this case, LaPorte Circuit Court Judge Tom Alevizos said he could see where a jury might struggle convicting Taylor but felt the evidence wasn’t lacking enough for him to overturn the verdict.
‘’My understanding of reasonable doubt might be different than the 12 jurors who decided this case but they made the decision and my instructions guided them,’’ Alevizos said.
The first trial in March resulted in a hung jury.
Simone Bush, 24, died from a single gunshot to the neck in March of 2014 at her grandmother’s house on Michigan City’s west side.
According to prosecutors, Bush was getting ready for work at a local bakery when Taylor, upset she wouldn’t give have sex with him, refused to give her a ride.
Both sides agreed what happened from that point was not certain.
However, during trial, prosecutors said there was evidence of her being cornered against a bedroom wall with the barrel of a gun to her neck when shot.
Payne said the gun belonged to Bush and Taylor had injuries to indicate there might have been a struggle.
Some evidence was not allowed to be presented by the Indiana Supreme Court ruling some of it was gathered from investigators eavesdropping on a privileged conservation between Taylor and his attorney.
Before sentencing, Taylor said he is not the “monster” he’s been made out to be and has remorse for what happened to the woman he spent almost every day with for a year.
‘’It’s unfortunate and sad what happened and people on both sides have been impacted,’’ Taylor said.