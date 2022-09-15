Judge ratifies coal ash cleanup for Pines community

MICHIGAN CITY — A federal court judge is signing off on an agreement to clean up contaminated soil and drinking water in the Town of Pines.

U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon in Hammond signed off this week on plans to resolve two decades of controversy over coal ash left behind by the Northern Indiana Public Service Co.’s power plant.

NIPSCO will pay out $11.8 million for decontamination of Pines ground and groundwater as well as future groundwater monitoring around this lakefront community of 800 residents.

The judge gave his approval over objections by a Michigan City-based environmental group arguing that the 52-page consent decree doesn’t do enough to protect dozens of homeowners whose well water may still be endangered.

“Who oversees and enforces NIPSCO’s covenants with property owners once remediation is complete?” Susan Thomas, legislative and policy director of Just Transition Northwest Indiana, asked in her comments to the court.

“Why has there been no opportunity for municipal water hookups to the remaining homes that want to be connected? It is inconceivable that the town’s residents are not afforded a universal right to municipal water to avoid any potential for contamination of their water supply from the (coal ash) plume?” Thomas complained.

Nevertheless, the judge said these and other concerns raised during a lengthy public review period shouldn’t block the deal struck by NIPSCO and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Indiana Attorney General’s office.

The two regulatory agencies will receive $619,632 as reimbursement for their years of work on the environmental crisis that began 23 years ago with complaints by town residents about the unpalatable taste and smell of drinking water from their residential wells.

The problem was traced to tons of coal ash NIPSCO stockpiled for decades in a landfill south of U.S. 20 and distributed as “clean” yard fill to homeowners over the years.

The coal ash is the residue of fuel NIPSCO’s coal-burning electric generators it has used in Michigan City and elsewhere.

EPA states in court papers that the coal ash contains dangerous levels of thallium, arsenic, lead, boron and molybdenum and other hazardous chemicals that have leached into the groundwater beneath homes in Pines, west of Michigan City.

James “Bud” Prast, a longtime resident and president of the Pines Town Council, told The Times in March — when the proposed consent decree was made public — that NIPSCO and authorities initially downplayed those complaints.

He credits the perseverance of a group of residents who lobbied federal and state authorities until the government declared the coal ash dump in their town a Superfund site.

Authorities mandated that Michigan City municipal drinking water be extended to 270 homes with contaminated wells.

However, this excludes some homes outside the town, as well as town residents whose well water was tested and deemed safe, Prast said.

NIPSCO and other commercial firms who shared responsibility in the coal ash problem have installed more than a dozen wells in and around a landfill containing coal ash to monitor the quality of groundwater that drains into Lake Michigan.

The judge’s ruling this week states that the new consent decree requires coal ash-contaminated soil must be excavated to a depth of 3 feet and removed.

The ruling also states that if groundwater monitoring finds contamination threatening private wells in the future, EPA can consider adjusting the remedy required of NIPSCO to address that.

The judge concluded that although the agreement contains compromises that do not address all concerns, “I will approve the parties’ proposed consent decree, finding it to be fair, reasonable, adequate ... and in the public interest.”