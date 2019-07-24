LaPORTE — A 53-year-old woman died Wednesday morning from injuries sustained in an apartment fire that occurred Monday, according to a news release from the La Porte Fire Department.
The victim, Kimberly Buczak, was found trapped in the 1300 block of Rumley Street by La Porte firefighters around 8 p.m. Monday.
Crews made entry and were able to pull Buczak out of the building. She was transported to La Porte Hospital and later flown to a Fort Wayne-area hospital, the release said.
Buczak's husband, 54-year-old Robert Clark, was able to escape the fire on his own. He was also transported to La Porte Hospital and later transported to a Fort Wayne area hospital. Clark was in stable condition Wednesday, the release said.
No firefighters were injured, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Other agencies that assisted include La Porte Police, LaPorte County EMS, La Porte Street Department, LaPorte County 911, the Indiana State Fire Marshall and NIPSCO.