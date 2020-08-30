Labor Day parade's a go in Malden

MALDEN — The 22nd annual Labor Day Parade and community celebration will go on this year, but it’s going to look different because of the pandemic.
“We’ve definitely had to modify things,” said Jon Wittmer, a volunteer with the Morgan Township Volunteer Fire Department.
The parade will look much the same to spectators, offering “something nice for people to get out of their house and enjoy” on Labor Day, Wittmer said.
Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good, in approving the parade route on county roads, said from experience it’s one of the longest parades around for people walking in it.
The parade basically goes around the block, Wittmer said, starting at Jake’s Feed and Garden on Ind. 49, but that’s no small city block. The route goes south on Ind. 49 from County Road 325 South to CR 400 South, then west to CR 150 East, north to CR 325 East and back to the store where it began.
“There’s plenty of room along the parade route,” Wittmer said, to allow for social distancing.
“It seems like the back half of the parade route, not many people stand,” he said. “A lot of people watch it from their front yard.People just want to get out of the house and see something.
He said there are "quite a few" parade entries so far, and more are expected.
Parade entries are still welcome as late as 11 a.m. on Labor Day, an hour before the parade begins, Wittmer said. Entry forms are available at Jake’s Feed and Garden or by calling the fire station at 219-462-1665.
“Come back to the school after the parade because there are still things going on,” Wittmer said.
The lunch at Morgan Township School will still happen, but in a different format.
Birky Family Farms Country Gourmet & Catering is supplying its famous pork burgers from a food truck this year instead of in the cafeteria. Proceeds from the lunch will support the fire department, which has its station just north of the school.
Lutheran Air won’t have a helicopter available for tours because of the pandemic, but is planning a flyover, Wittmer said.
What Wittmer likes most about the annual event is seeing the community come out and enjoy it, seeing the kids get super excited about the prospect of candy during the parade and seeing support for the fire department at the school afterward.
In the past, the fire department has supported kids at the school after the parade
“We’ve sprayed water for them and created a kind of mini water park for them,” Wittmer said.
“Things are just so weird” this year, Wittmer said, that he can’t say whether that will happen this time.
