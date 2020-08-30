Labor Day parade's a go in Malden

Parade entries are still welcome as late as 11 a.m. on Labor Day, an hour before the parade begins, Wittmer said. Entry forms are available at Jake’s Feed and Garden or by calling the fire station at 219-462-1665.

“Come back to the school after the parade because there are still things going on,” Wittmer said.

The lunch at Morgan Township School will still happen, but in a different format.

Birky Family Farms Country Gourmet & Catering is supplying its famous pork burgers from a food truck this year instead of in the cafeteria. Proceeds from the lunch will support the fire department, which has its station just north of the school.

Lutheran Air won’t have a helicopter available for tours because of the pandemic, but is planning a flyover, Wittmer said.

What Wittmer likes most about the annual event is seeing the community come out and enjoy it, seeing the kids get super excited about the prospect of candy during the parade and seeing support for the fire department at the school afterward.

In the past, the fire department has supported kids at the school after the parade

“We’ve sprayed water for them and created a kind of mini water park for them,” Wittmer said.