LaPorte adds motorized bike to patrol equipment

LAPORTE — The Police Department now has an off-road vehicle on two wheels to help take a bite out of crime.

It’s a bicycle powered by electricity and traditional pedals on wide knobby tires.

Police Chief Paul Brettin said the Jeep brand eBike will travel about 20 mph on just the motor, but roughly five mph faster by using the throttle and pedals at the same time.

The front and back of the bike are also equipped with miniature red and blue flashing lights.

Brettin said his plan includes using the dual powered machine for patrolling trails and parks.

The bike will also be placed in neighborhoods experiencing a rash of thefts and vandalism because of how the quietly the bike can sneak up on criminals.

Brettin said the tires also provide enough grip and stability for the bike to navigate across the sand at Stone Lake Beach.

“They’re a great, great tool for police,” he said.

Unlike traditional patrol bikes, Brettin said the motorized bike keeps an officer's legs fresh in the event they need to engage in a foot chase or some other physical aspect of the job.