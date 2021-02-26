LaPorte animal shelter director retires

Bernard said the addition of the Stevens Treatment Center in 2014 also ranks high on the list of achievements during her tenure.

The facility was made possible by a $1 million gift left to the shelter in the will of animal lovers Delbert and Virginia Stevens.

The center, staffed by local veterinarians, makes sure animals are healthy prior to adoption. Dogs and cats are also spayed or neutered and micro-chipped before placed into a new home.

LaPorte County Commission President Rich Mrozinski said he’s happy Bernard is able to retire but sad to see her go.

“What a hard worker and what a very decent person. There’s going to be some tough shoes to fill,” he said.

Bernard said it’s been a blessing to run the shelter, because of the animals saved and many friendships made from her encounters along the way.

She won’t miss the sleepless nights worrying about pets brought in abused or neglected, though.

Bernard, the owner of a 6-acre farm outside LaPorte, also looks forward to having more time to pursue interests, and have time to clean out the stalls of her two donkeys, not just to unwind from a stressful day.