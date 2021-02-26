LaPorte animal shelter director retires

LAPORTE — What resembled a traditional dog pound became more of an adoption center and medical clinic for lost and abandoned pets under the watch of Jane Bernard, who retired this week after 31 years as director of the LaPorte County Small Animal Shelter.
Bernard, 60, was quick to share the credit with others for the complete turnaround of the shelter, which houses dogs and cats.
“I had a huge, huge support system. That’s why the shelter was so successful,” she said.
Bernard first became a receptionist for a local veterinarian after moving to LaPorte from Wisconsin.
She later was tapped to get the LaPorte County government-owned shelter on Indiana 2, beside the fairgrounds, heading in the right direction.
Bernard said there was little, if any, record-keeping at the shelter, which was infested by cockroaches and lacked proper maintenance before she took it over.
There was also a high rate of animals being euthanized under a five-day adoption deadline.
Now, she said dogs and cats stay until they’re adopted, and euthanized only if they’re suffering or are aggressive toward humans.
“Animals shouldn’t be disposable. They’re living beings,” Bernard said.
Bernard said the addition of the Stevens Treatment Center in 2014 also ranks high on the list of achievements during her tenure.
The facility was made possible by a $1 million gift left to the shelter in the will of animal lovers Delbert and Virginia Stevens.
The center, staffed by local veterinarians, makes sure animals are healthy prior to adoption. Dogs and cats are also spayed or neutered and micro-chipped before placed into a new home.
LaPorte County Commission President Rich Mrozinski said he’s happy Bernard is able to retire but sad to see her go.
“What a hard worker and what a very decent person. There’s going to be some tough shoes to fill,” he said.
Bernard said it’s been a blessing to run the shelter, because of the animals saved and many friendships made from her encounters along the way.
She won’t miss the sleepless nights worrying about pets brought in abused or neglected, though.
Bernard, the owner of a 6-acre farm outside LaPorte, also looks forward to having more time to pursue interests, and have time to clean out the stalls of her two donkeys, not just to unwind from a stressful day.
“The shelter will always be in my heart," Bernard said. "I’m sure if whoever is the next director wants some help, and wants me to come back, I would love to maybe do some volunteer work. Something along those lines. We’ll see how it plays out."