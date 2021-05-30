LaPorte bridge named for former World Series winning Oakland A's owner

Dermody said Finley’s presence here was a source of pride for the community and living here during those days was “very cool.”

LaPorte County Commissioner Rich Mrozinski said he saw Finley just one time but it couldn’t have been more special. Mrozinski said he and several other Vietnam War veterans stepped into a bar together near Michigan City, and there was Finley, having a drink.

Finley was quick to express his gratitude for their service to the country

“He bought us all a beer. I thought it was pretty nice that he did that,” Mrozinski said.

The outspoken Finley later made headlines by blaming free agency for causing him to lose many of his superstar players, and later to sell the team in 1980.

Also well documented were his nasty legal battles with Major League Baseball Commissioner Bowie Kuhn.

In his opinion, Arnold said only George Steinbrenner, the late owner of the New York Yankees, compared to Finley in terms of stature as a professional sports team owner.

Arnold said Finley, during his visits with him, never acted like a celebrity, and seemed to put his pants on one leg at a time.