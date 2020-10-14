LaPorte bus service resumes normal operation after a worker tested positive for COVID-19

LAPORTE — Bus service in LaPorte was back to full strength Tuesday after rides were suspended when a worker tested positive for COVID-19.
TransPorte came to a temporary halt Oct. 5 when an employee of the city operated transportation service revealed testing positive for the virus.
Service was partially restored the following day with one bus then later two buses as the remainder of the staff began testing negative.
Beth West, manager of TransPorte, said the final worker awaiting test results came back negative on Friday.
The service operated under a shorter holiday schedule Monday with just two or three buses due to Columbus Day.
All five buses were rolling again Tuesday under the normal 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. schedule.
“We had a few customers who didn’t realize we were running short last week but the community was great. Everybody was very understanding,” West said.
West said the driver testing positive remained under a 14-day quarantine but could face disciplinary action once reporting back for work.
According to city officials, the employee after being tested Sept. 30 worked the next two days.
City employees are required to disclose being tested immediately so they can be quarantined until the results come back negative, officials said.
Users are picked up after calling for rides and pay $3.25 for a one-way trip anywhere within the city limits.
The cost is $2.50 for senior citizens.
The charge is the same for return trips.
“We’re an on-demand response. It’s like an Uber but cheaper,” she said.
West said about 200 rides were given daily until the pandemic reduced the number of trips by about 50%.
