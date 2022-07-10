LaPorte commissioners reject bypass route

LAPORTE — The LaPorte County Board of Commissioners wants Boyd Boulevard, instead of a new route, to divert heavy truck traffic away from downtown LaPorte.

Last week, the commissioners unanimously approved a resolution that opposes consultant Lochmueller Group’s proposal for a new route that would use few existing roadways and instead “expensive greenfield alternatives that would require acquisition/condemnation of numerous homesteads and farms at an estimated expense of some $150 million to $180 million and create significant disruption for homeowners, farmers and business owners in the proposed corridors,” according to the resolution.

LaPorte Mayor Tom Dermody called the commissioners’ decision “obviously very disappointing and short-sighted.”

“Leadership is never easy,” he added.

Dermody is concerned about “homes that shake, businesses that shake,” while heavy trucks rumbled downtown.

“This will not slow us down,” he promised.

The commissioners heeded concerns from residents, farmers and business owners who worried about condemnation of their land or a decrease in property values for land bordering the proposed corridors.

Commissioner Rich Mrozinski, R-2nd, said Kingsbury Industrial Park will prompt an increase in truck traffic. “There is a lot of interest in Kingsbury now that we are getting very close, to having one Class 1 railroad entering the park,” he said.

The commissioners rejected Lochmueller’s preferred route and recommended their own.

“We wish to formally request that the Lochmueller Group study a far less intrusive plan that would simply see some improvements to existing Boyd Boulevard (without widening) – which was constructed in the early 1970s as a bypass around LaPorte – and then to utilize Boston Street (recently widened and improved by the city of LaPorte) as a northerly route off of Lincolnway, going north to Larson and becoming Genesis Drive and then past Rose Industrial Park, to then utilize existing Severs road in its current two-lane configuration – rather than widening any of these existing roads to four lanes,” the resolutions reads.

This option would divert through trucks from downtown “without the massive disruption and distress to local homeowners, business owners and farms with property both north of Lincolnway in Center Township and to the southeast of Lincolnway in Pleasant Township, who fear losing their properties to eminent domain or significant devaluation,” according to the resolution.

Commissioner Joe Haney, R-3rd, complained that he wasn’t informed of the bypass plan early in his term. Dermody scoffed at that observation.

“Their own county planner has been meeting with our city engineer for quite some time to develop this economic development corridor,” Dermody said. The commissioners should have consulted their own planner, he said.

Dermody opposes the commissioners’ proposed route, which runs right through housing for lower-income families. “They don’t deserve to have truck traffic running in between their subdivisions,” he said.