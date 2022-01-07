LaPorte County attorney reappointed in split vote

LAPORTE — Shaw Friedman has been reappointed LaPorte County government attorney in a split decision Wednesday by the county commissioners.

The same commissioners who voted for and against Friedman last year did not change their positions.

Friedman will work under a written contract at the same rate of $150 per hour.

A written contract was called for last year by Commissioner Joe Haney and agreed to in a legal settlement last month with LaPorte County Auditor Tim Stabosz, who withheld payment to Friedman on more than $2,000 in work that he believed was not legitimate.

Haney and Stabosz believed a contract with boundaries on the work performed by Friedman would eliminate future billing questions.

They had no say in drafting the terms of the contract, which Haney called “extremely vague” with “absolutely no guard rails” to make sure Friedman doesn’t step outside the legal scope with his duties.

During public comment, Stabosz said work on Friedman’s claims he disputed last year ranged from “engaging in political activity such as lobbying and community organizing” to “media relations director” for the commissioners.