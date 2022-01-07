LaPorte County attorney reappointed in split vote

LAPORTE — Shaw Friedman has been reappointed LaPorte County government attorney in a split decision Wednesday by the county commissioners.
The same commissioners who voted for and against Friedman last year did not change their positions.
Friedman will work under a written contract at the same rate of $150 per hour.
A written contract was called for last year by Commissioner Joe Haney and agreed to in a legal settlement last month with LaPorte County Auditor Tim Stabosz, who withheld payment to Friedman on more than $2,000 in work that he believed was not legitimate.
Haney and Stabosz believed a contract with boundaries on the work performed by Friedman would eliminate future billing questions.
They had no say in drafting the terms of the contract, which Haney called “extremely vague” with “absolutely no guard rails” to make sure Friedman doesn’t step outside the legal scope with his duties.
During public comment, Stabosz said work on Friedman’s claims he disputed last year ranged from “engaging in political activity such as lobbying and community organizing” to “media relations director” for the commissioners.
“Otherwise, acting as county manager,” he said.
In response, Commission President Sheila Matias said an attorney working for local government needs flexibility to effectively address a wide array of issues.
She also said Friedman, who’s been county attorney for a majority of his near 40-year legal career, has made himself available to her at all times even for phone calls to render advice.
“To give him guardrails, doesn’t make any sense. We need the ability to run this county and make sure we’re staying out of a liability situation,” she said.
After the meeting, Matias said Friedman submitted a proposed contract.
Matias said amendments were made until she and Friedman along with Commissioner Rich Mrozinski agreed to the final terms.
In February, Friedman filed a defamation of character lawsuit against Stabosz for alleging he runs county government by controlling elected officials.
Attorney William Jonas, who’s representing Friedman in the still undecided case, spoke highly of his client’s reputation during the meeting.
He also cited a Dec. 7 decision by a judge not to grant Stabosz’ request for dismissal of the case.
Elkhart Superior Court 2 Judge Stephen Bowers ruled Stabosz failed to provide sufficient evidence to substantiate his claims against Friedman.
Jonas said the repeated allegations of wrongdoing and name calling against Friedman, Matias and Mrozinski last year from Stabosz and Haney were politically motivated.
