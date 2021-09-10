LaPorte County bridge renamed for Jiffy Pop inventor

LAPORTE — He moved to a home along Lake Michigan after inventing the world famous Jiffy Pop popcorn in LaPorte.

Now, the late Frederick C. Mennen will have his name placed on a bridge in LaPorte, close to where his brand of popcorn used to roll off the assembly lines.

The LaPorte County Commissioners on Sept. 1 approved a selection committee’s recommendation to have Mennen’s name added to the bridge on Fail Road over the Norfolk Southern tracks north of Ind. 2 on the city’s east side.

Mennen had been a resident of Long Beach for about 30 years when he passed away in 1991 at the age of 62.

LaPorte County Historian Bruce Johnson said Mennen was an industrialist, chemist and inventor born to Russian immigrants in LaPorte.

“He played a major role in the LaPorte community from heavy metal manufacturing to the food packaging industry,” Johnson said.

In 1958, Mennen, with $6,000 in capital and help from a small number of local investors, developed a pan-like metal container featuring a wire handle, Johnson said. Inside the pan were kernels of popcorn along with cooking oil.