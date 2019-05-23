Parks departments in LaPorte County have established new facilities as well as upgrades at e…

A lighthouse and more

Old Lighthouse Museum

Hired in 1861, Harriet Colfax would spend the next 43 years as the lighthouse keeper for what is now the Old Lighthouse Museum in Michigan City.

It was a difficult and often dangerous job requiring Colfax to climb the narrow steps leading 40 feet up to the lantern tower at least twice a night depending on the weather to trim the wick of the beacon alerting sailors that they were close to shore.

Though Colfax retired in 1904, some believe that her benevolent spirit remains to assist the lighthouse in times of need as happened about a decade ago when the roof remained intact in a violent storm. Colfax’s dedication is marked by an exhibit showcasing her decades of work. The brick lighthouse, built in 1858, is open for tours. oldlighthousemuseum.org

Friendship Botanic Gardens

Inland, the 105-acre Friendship Botanic Gardens dates to 1933, when three brothers who owned a nursery designed "An Old Mill Garden" for the Century of Progress world's fair in Chicago.

Captivated by the garden, a Michigan City couple had it moved to land crisscrossed with pathways once used by Native Americans on Trail Creek. Walkways, bridges cross small streams and lawns connect garden rooms. It’s a perfect place for a stroll, picnic, and such events as the Gatsby in the Garden, Flower Power Funkadelic Fest and Lyric Opera in the Gardens. Visit friendshipgardens.org.