LaPorte County commissioner calls for auditor's removal from office

LAPORTE — A proposal aimed at removing LaPorte County Auditor Tim Stabosz from public office has been made following a recent property tax billing mistake and more than a year of political turmoil.

Commissioner Rich Mrozinski, citing a state law requiring an officeholder be physically present in his or her office for a “reasonable amount of time each month,” offered the measure.

But Mrozinski's two colleagues on the Board of Commissioners decided to table the proposal at their Wednesday meeting.

Commissioner Sheila Matias said action on the proposal would only fuel the political divide at a time when county officials should work together to correct errors in recently sent property tax bills.

“We need to manage that issue. We need to work with the council and with other elected officials and all of the departments and our financial advisers to get this straightened out before we begin something that is very emotionally charged,” she said.

Matias would not speculate if removing Stabosz would be pursued once the error in the property tax billings is resolved but was open to the possibility.

“The auditor does tend to create some flashpoints. There are some items in here that I think probably need to be talked about, but I just don’t think the time is now,” she said.

In a statement issued Thursday, Matias said "I reserve the right as commission president to bring the matter off the table and to set it for public hearing for community input at a later date and once the tax billing crisis has been resolved."

Mrozinski said he presented the proposal because the property tax billing error was the “final straw." He blamed the mistakes on Stabosz not focusing enough on his job and training his staff.

“This is totally out of control. This is by somebody who absolutely does not know his job. He doesn’t take any interest in learning his job. He won’t take advice from anybody. It just keeps getting worse by the day,” Mrozinski said. “I’ve had enough, and the taxpayers deserve better."

Grounds for removal under the 2021 law include “refusing or neglecting to perform the official duties pertaining to the individual’s office.”

But Stabosz insisted the intent of the law was to remove officer holders with major attendance problems and called Mrozinski's proposal “misguided” and “outrageous.”

Stabosz said he’s in his office daily unless he’s on vacation or at a job-related conference.

He said he often arrives a few hours after the office opens so he can monitor early activity on the stock market as a longtime private investor. He said he makes up the time doing work in his office after hours.

Stabosz also alleged the measure was retaliation for his ongoing dispute with County Attorney Shaw Friedman over the attorney’s billing practices and his ongoing claims that Friedman runs county government by controlling elected officials.

Friedman is suing Stabosz for defamation of character in a still-undecided lawsuit filed last year.

“This is huge overreach. This is politicization of state law,” Stabosz said of Mrozinski's effort.

Other reasons cited by the proposal for removing Stabosz include keeping “very irregular hours, brief hours at best” as auditor and his unproven claims of “fraud” and “corruption” against Friedman and other officials.

Stabosz said the LaPorte County Council would also have to approve the measure seeking his removal before it could be settled in a courtroom.

The proposal also states the property tax billing mistake will cost at least $50,000 in vendor and postage costs to correct at least 60,000 tax bills.

Stabosz took responsibility for what he described as an “honest mistake.”

He said the supplemental homestead tax credit deduction was not properly calculated because of inexperience by a staff member and lack of full cooperation from an outside financial expert who fully assisted with tax billings in the past.

LaPorte County Treasurer Joie Winski is advising homeowners to pay their incorrect tax bills before the May 10 deadline to avoid the potential of local governments and schools not receiving their operating dollars on time.

She said most homeowners paying now will probably receive a small refund once the recalculated figures are shown on correct tax bills to be sent out sometime in the next several weeks.

