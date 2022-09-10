LaPorte County commissioner denies involvement in Oath Keepers extremist group

LAPORTE COUNTY — Commissioner Joe Haney, R-3rd, denies he has any involvement in the anti-government extremist group the Oath Keepers after data released Tuesday showed his name on the membership list.

Haney said he was never a member but believes his name may have ended up on the list because of an article he wrote about the Oath Keepers in 2013 or 2014 for a conservative publication.

"I spoke with their director of communications," Haney said of the Oath Keepers. "Since then, I haven’t had any contact with them whatsoever.”

Haney and five other elected officials from Indiana are allegedly members of the group, according to the list. The membership list was initially released in 2021 by nonprofit journalist collective Distributed Denial of Secrets and included information of thousands of people whose names were in an Oath Keepers database as having paid for a membership at some point.

The Anti-Defamation League, a nongovernmental organization, released a new report Tuesday detailing the number of members on the list from each state who are elected officials, law enforcement, military personnel and first responders.

“I’m not a member, I have no affiliation," Haney told The Times. "The most recent events they’ve been involved in is not something that’s acceptable.”

The recent report identifies 81 individuals who are holding or running for elected office, 373 individuals who serve in law enforcement, 117 who serve in the military and 136 individuals with roles in emergency medical services.

The report states that an individual’s inclusion in the Oath Keeper database is not proof that they were or are still an Oath Keeper, that they hold or held all or some of Oath Keeper ideology or viewpoints or that they ever actively participated in Oath Keeper activities.

"When reviewing this information, you should bear in mind the possibility that the individual misunderstood the nature of the Oath Keepers," the report said.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, the group will accept any citizen as a member. However, they focus on recruitment of current and former military, law enforcement and first responder personnel.

At least nine members have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the United States Capitol. Stewart Rhodes, the group's founder and former leader, was indicted for seditious conspiracy in January.