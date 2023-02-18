LAPORTE — A county commissioner attended a public meeting remotely Wednesday but was stripped of his voting rights because he wasn’t physically there.

Commissioner Rich Mrozinski has been living in Florida since early this year. Before he left, a new policy allowing each commissioner to attend one meeting a year via the Zoom conferencing platform without repercussions was supported by his colleagues on the three-member governing body, Joe Haney and Connie Gramarossa.

A commissioner would lose the ability to vote on matters during any subsequent sessions they attend on Zoom, according to the policy.

No action was taken until Wednesday, when Mrozinski attended his third consecutive regularly scheduled session of the commissioners via Zoom.

Haney moved that Mrozinski's right to vote be revoked for the meeting. Gramarossa supported the motion.

Mrozinski, citing primarily a medical condition, argued that he should be exempt from policy under a state law allowing waivers for medical reasons.

He referred to right-to-privacy laws for not revealing details of the medical condition he blamed for his extended time in Florida.

Mrozinski, who saw combat in the Vietnam War, said he received treatment for his condition at a Veterans Affairs medical facility.

Haney didn’t believe the claims from Mrozinski, who has spent recent winters in the Sunshine State at his second home.

“I will not recognize snowbirding as a valid medical excuse for you not to be here this evening,” Haney said.

Haney then ordered the public record to show that Mrozinski not present for the meeting.

Mrozinski questioned whether such authority was legal, considering that he was elected to represent the public.

“You’re not my boss,” he said.

In addition, he said Haney was not qualified to make a ruling on his medical issue because he’s not a physician.

LaPorte County Attorney Andrew Jones said the majority's action reflected what’s allowed under a new state law.

Haney "has the power to make that determination as the chair of this meeting,” Jones said.

Indiana Public Access Counselor Luke Britt said a state law adopted in 2021 gives local governing bodies permission to adopt rules governing attendance.

Coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, Britt said, state lawmakers did not want elected officials continuing to rely on Zoom to attend meetings.

Britt said their intent was to “avoid situations where you’re legislating from afar, but they also wanted to give flexibility. One of the concerns was the snowbird part of it. They frowned upon that and they wanted to set the parameters.”

Under state law, Britt said, waivers from physical attendance can be granted to deal with death of a relative, military service, injury or threatened injury to a person or property.

He said the chairman of the local governing body has authority to grant or deny a request for a waiver.

Britt said right-to-privacy laws regarding health apply only to a select number of people, such as doctors. He said patients can provide their own medical information or instruct their doctors to do it to back up their claims for having to attend meetings remotely.

After the policy was passed, Mrozinski alleged that it was retaliation by his political opponents to try and cost him his winters in Florida.

Haney said the policy was designed to better serve residents who he felt prefer hearing from or engaging in-person with their elected representatives.

“We don’t want people raising taxes from a beach in St. Petersburg,” Britt said.