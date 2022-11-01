LaPorte County Council race features veteran cop and young town official

LAPORTE — The race for the District 1 seat on the LaPorte County Council pits a longtime police officer against a member of the LaCrosse Town Council who was first elected when he was 18.

Democrat Mike Kellems and Republican Justin Kiel are vying for the seat held by Terry Garner, who’s not seeking a sixth consecutive term.

Kellems, a police officer at the campus of Purdue University Northwest outside Westville, is a former 32-year member of the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Police.

Kellems, 57, of LaPorte, is also a security officer, transporting offenders for the U.S. Marshals Office in South Bend and Hammond. He previously served four years on the LaPorte School Board.

Kellems said he entered the campaign after the party asked him about his interest in running for the seat.

“I enjoy public service and I decided to give it a shot,” he said.

If elected, Kellems said, his priorities include starting to put money aside for potential major projects like a new LaPorte County Jail and replacing the Franklin Street drawbridge in Michigan City.

Kellems said he also wants to begin identifying other sources of revenue that might be available to help pay for what would be tens of millions of dollars in costs.

“We need to make sure we’re budgeting for those so that we don’t get hit with a massive bill and have no way to fund it — and avoid at all costs raising taxes,” he said.

Kellems is also in favor of raising the salaries of emergency responders until they reach a level that stops them leaving for higher pay elsewhere at what’s been an alarming rate.

The money would come from revenue generated from a hike several months ago in the local income tax rate from 0.95% to 1.45%.

“That employee drain is hurting us. We’ve got to catch that up,” he said.

Kiel was 18 when appointed to fill an opening on the LaCrosse Town Council. He’s been council president since 2016.

He is also owner and publisher of the Westville Indicator and The Regional News, weekly newspapers covering primarily the southern part of the county.

Kiel, 26, of LaCrosse, said he’s running to provide a strong voice for the entire district and make sure areas like Wanatah, Westville and LaCrosse receive their fair share of representation.

“Sometimes, I think our rural communities get forgotten or left behind a little bit,” he said.

Kiel said his other priorities include competitive pay for all county government employees and the council using its fiscal authority to play more of an active role in setting policy and reducing wasteful spending.

He also sees a need for a better long-term plan for major capital purchases.

Kiel said a good strategic plan allows enough money to be set aside for buying new trucks and other costly equipment when the time comes for replacement. “Right now, there isn’t a written solid plan in place and I’d like to see that created.”

Kiel also wants government to be better at maintaining an open book so the public is better informed on where the county stands financially and what was involved in decisions on spending.

“Transparency is something that you can always do more to improve,” he said.

Kiel, who lost four years ago in the primary to Garner by fewer than 100 votes, owned the newspapers when he took his first step into public service.

“I’m always filled with ideas and I’ve always had a passion for government. It just seemed like a natural fit.”