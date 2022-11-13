LaPorte County Democratic chairman resigns

LAPORTE — LaPorte County Democrats will have a new leader after a majority of the party's candidates suffered resounding Election Day defeats.

Dr. Vidya Kora will be stepping down as party chairman.

Kora cited frustration over what he described as a growing number of residents voting Republican without considering the talents that Democratic candidates bring to the table.

“Unfortunately, over the last few election cycles, the local issues, their accomplishments and the qualifications of the candidates have taken a back seat to national false narratives by media and social media in a highly polarized environment,” he said.

He said the party has tried its best to overcome “Trumpism” in LaPorte County.

However, Kora said nothing has seemed to work here, even though parts of the nation have moved away from the influence of Donald Trump, the nation’s 45th president.

“We are behind the curve in our county,” he said.

Kora also placed some of the blame for the struggles of Democrats locally on the lack of moderates at the national level: “I am hopeful that some of the national Democrats will move left of center from their far-left positions, which will appeal to more independents and rural voters.”

Among the losses by Democrats were in the races for sheriff, prosecutor and county commissioner.

Prosecutor John Lake lost by nearly 1,000 votes in his bid for a second term. Commissioner Sheila Matias fell close to 4,000 votes short of reelection. Andy Hynek was defeated by Republican Ron Heeg for sheriff by more than 2,500 votes.

According to the election results, Republicans had close to 2,700 more straight-ticket votes than Democrats did.

“I believe it is time for younger leaders within the Democratic Party with fresh ideas to step up and take over the mantle of leadership," Kora said. "It will be in the best interest of the party as well as the community in the long run."

A replacement will be chosen during a caucus of all Democratic precinct committeemen in the county. No date has been set for the caucus.