LaPorte County deputies investigate fatal crash

LAPORTE COUNTY — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday on Johnson Road at County Road 500 West in LaPorte.

Deputy Evan Doperalski, who was off-duty at the time, came across the accident scene at 4:16 p.m. The LaPorte County sheriff's office said Deputy Derrick Deck and assisting deputies determined how the crash occurred.

Dwayne Nash, 65, of Michigan City, was driving a 2009 Hyundai north on County Road 500 West when he disregarded a stop sign at Johnson Road. Nash collided with an eastbound vehicle as he continued onto Johnson Road.

Dennis A. Pulver, 69, of LaPorte, watched Nash's vehicle disregard the stop sign and hit the front passenger side of his 2021 Jeep, according to the sheriff's office. Nash told deputies the windy conditions and snow reduced his visibility.

Pulver experienced upper-body pain but wasn't transported for treatment, the sheriff's office said.

Joseph R. Childers, 45, of Michigan City, was in the front passenger seat of Nash's car and suffered an upper-body injury from the collision. Childers was transported to the hospital for treatment and died from his injuries.

The sheriff's office concluded that weather conditions were a contributing factor to the accident. Alcohol has been ruled out.

Assisting at the scene were Sgt. Scott Lanoue, Deputy Justin Phillips, the Center and Springfield volunteer fire departments, LaPorte County EMS and the LaPorte County coroner's office.