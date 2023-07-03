LAPORTE — Indiana’s oldest county fair opens Saturday with former favorites and new features.

The LaPorte County Fair is the first of three county fairs in the Region, with scheduled dates of July 8 through July 15.

This year marks the 177th celebration, LaPorte County Fair Board President Steve Mrozinski said.

“It will be fun. There should be different things for different people,” Mrozinski said.

The LaPorte County Fairgrounds is located at 2581 W. Ind. 2 in LaPorte.

The grandstand entertainment is always a big draw and one of the entertainers, Lainey Wilson, who will perform on July 12, is already sold out, Mrozinski said.

Tickets are still available for Jordan Davis, who is performing at the fair on July 11.

There will also be raffles for signed guitars or autographed hats from the two performers. They'll be raffled off at the fair.

The fair opens at noon on July 8 and closes at 10 p.m. Hours the rest of the week are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Gate admission prices are free for those up to 9 years old; $6 for those 10 to 16; $9 for 17-61; and $6 for those 62 and older.

Tickets can also be purchased on line.

A fair favorite, the Rolling Stone Rodeo, kicks off the entertainment at 7 p.m. July 8.

“It’s great entertainment,” Mrozinski said.

Other events on opening night include the crowning of the LaPorte County Fair Queen and the second annual LaPorte County Fair Toddler Pageant.

The toddler pageant is at 2 p.m., followed by the queen pageant at 4 p.m.

Other fair favorites include the demolition derby starting at 7 p.m. on July 9, July 10 and July 14 and monster trucks at 7 p.m. on July 15.

New this year at the fair will be Gizmo D. Robot, a robot which will be walking around the grounds and greeting visitors with conversations and interactions.

Abraham Lincoln will be making a guest appearance as well. A performer dressed like the former president will interact with fairgoers around Pioneerland, a village funded and operated by volunteers depicting the early 1800s.

Free entertainment at 7 p.m. on July 13 features tribute band, the Crush Bon Jovi Experience.

Bear Hollow Wood Carvers is offering free demonstrations at 10 a.m., noon, 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. July 10 to July 13.

Other events include 4H/Future Farmers of America shows and exhibits, livestock shows and sales, carnival rides, an antique tractor parade, tractor pulls, exhibits, vendors, fair food and more.

For more information, call the fair office at 219-362-2547 or go to lpfair.com.