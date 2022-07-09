LaPorte County Fair kicks off with first-ever Toddler Pageant

LAPORTE — Pageants come natural for Texas native Linzie Poort.

"I was in pageants as a child," Poort said.

It was with her own pageant upbringing in mind that the Wanatah mom of two decided to enter her daughter Gracelyn Poort, 1, in the LaPorte County Fair's first Toddler Pageant.

The toddler, who wore an orange sherbet-colored multilayered dress, a white bow atop her brown curly hair and white sandals, jauntily walked the runway Saturday with a little assistance from her mom.

"I wanted to see how she would do," Poort said of her daughter. "I taught her to twirl and to blow a kiss."

The first-year toddler event was a huge success with 49 entrants in four age categories 0 to 4 years old, pageant director Mikayla Eaton said.

Parents, grandparents and family members, many with cameras, packed the pageant hall to clap and cheer on their favorite little girl.

"We're very excited about it," Eaton said of the event.

Judges scored the contestants on creativity, cuteness and originality of the toddler's overall outfit/look.

The toddler pageant, and the crowning of the 2022 LaPorte County Queen which followed, were just two of the events that kicked off the start of the LaPorte County Fair, which runs July 9 to 16.

The fair, which is marking its 176th year and is known as Indiana's oldest fair, stars live musical entertainment, eclectic food vendors, carnival rides, 4-H events, kid's activities, demolition derbies and more.

In addition to a variety of rides from Skerbeck Carnival Rides and a large selection of food vendors, attendees can also make time to enjoy everything from 4-H exhibits, livestock judging, a petting zoo and Wheels of Agriculture Game Show.

Visitors may also explore Pioneerland on the fairgrounds, which features a one-room schoolhouse, general store, log cabin, blacksmith shop, antique post and beam barn, artisan barn, farm bureau cabin, outdoor kitchen, pioneer heritage garden and more.

Tina Losiniecki, her sister Teresa Losiniecki and other family members from LaPorte walked the Midway on the afternoon of the fair's opening day enjoying the sights and smells.

Teresa Losiniecki said she enjoys most the Mouse Game ride and the food.

Tina Losiniecki said she was sad when COVID-19 made it necessary, a few years ago, to cancel the area county fairs, including the LaPorte County Fair.

"I love this," she said, her hands sweeping the Midway.

Sara and Ben Moskovich, of Michigan City, brought their daughter, Emma, 3, to compete in the toddler pageant.

They were both excited to have their only child, dressed in a turquoise and pink dress, enter a new competition, but they also came to just enjoy the fair.

"We come to the fair each year. We both love the elephant ears, and Emma loves the duck game," Sara Moskovich said.

Shannon Mannella, of LaPorte, entered her daughter, Presley Mannella, 3, in the pageant because "she's a princess and loves to play dress up."

Mannella has two older boys as well, and her family comes every year to the fair.

"The kids love the animals," Mannella said.

Nastassja Spencer, of Michigan City, entered her daughter, Ninfa, 1, in the pageant.

Her daughter, who already has her own Instagram page, wore a turquoise dress, a pearl necklace and a bow in her hair for the competition.

Spencer has three older boys and finally got a daughter.

"She's my only daughter. She always acts like she's a model, so I thought this would be a good opportunity," Spencer said.

Cassidy Leja, of LaPorte, entered her daughter, Charlie Saliwanchik, 10 months, in the competition.

"I thought it was something family-friendly at the fair to do this year," Leja said.

Her daughter was decked out in a cowboy hat, a blue and pink dress, cowboy boots and a jean jacket that said, "Let's Go Girls," on the back.

"We're No. 1 to go on the stage," Leja said while carrying Charlie up to the stage to smile at the audience below her.

For more details on admission, attractions and other information, visit lpfair.com.