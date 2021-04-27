LaPorte County Family Recovery Court graduates first client

She said Family Recovery Court brings various behavioral and mental health professionals from both arenas under one umbrella to better address the issues of each parent.

Tackling addiction a team effort

“We built this team. We talk to each other on a regular basis, which is something that’s not always done,” Back said.

She said referrals to Family Recovery Court are made by the Indiana Department of Child Services and judges overseeing complaints filed against parents for the care given to their children.

Each individual undergoes a clinical assessment to develop strategies for treatment.

Any factors contributing to drug use, such as difficulties with employment and housing, are also addressed as part of the treatment.

Back said the program, which takes up to 24 months, is voluntary, but parents not enrolling could run a greater of risk of losing or not regaining custody of their children.

While any drug use is prohibited, violators are placed into enhanced treatment programs rather than being punished, Back said.