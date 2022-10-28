LaPorte County GOP chairman addresses 1993 cross burning incident

UNION MILLS — A LaPorte County woman has moved on but will never forget the sight of a burning cross outside the home of her biracial family nearly 30 years ago, she said.

A then 19-year-old Hanna man, who admitted to making the cross out of scrap lumber at his home and setting it ablaze at the family's home, said his actions were not racially motivated.

Allen Stevens, now chairman of the LaPorte County Republican Party and a member of the South Central School Board, said he soon turned himself in to police and ever since has led his life in a more positive fashion.

Debra Dudley, 43, said her family moved to Union Mills to escape deteriorating conditions in East Orange, New Jersey. A few months later, Dudley said, her father unexpectedly passed away from an aneurysm.

Dudley said her mother was then alone in a strange area, raising Dudley and her two teenage brothers and trying to figure out how to make ends meet.

Then, several weeks later, in March 1993, Dudley said, her family saw the 6-foot-tall gasoline-soaked cross burning at night in their driveway.

Dudley said it was at that moment she wished her father was there even more to protect her.

“I was scared. I was terrified. I distinctly remember just missing my father and wishing my father was there,” she said.

Five days later, a police report disclosed Stevens contacted LaPorte County police and confessed to an active role in the crossing burning.

While being questioned, he told an investigator the only other person involved was a 17-year-old friend.

Stevens said the actions were not racially motivated but were in response to claims that a teenager had committed various criminal acts, according to the police report.

To get him to stop, police said Stevens explained, the cross burning was his idea.

“We figured it was something he could relate to," Stevens told police, according to the report. "It would have more of a significance for him than say, you know, if we did it, you know, to a white person."

According to police, the cross was transported to the family’s home in a truck belonging to Stevens' parents. They set it up outside the home, doused it with gasoline and set it on fire with a cigarette lighter, according to police.

Dudley said the family member accused of crimes denied the claims and was never charged.

The now 48-year-old Stevens said he made a mistake in taking the law into his own hands in such a “horribly short-sighted, ill-conceived way.”

He said the remorse and embarrassment he felt from his actions caused him to turn himself in a few days after the incident.

Stevens was given 180 days on probation along with 20 hours of community service for class A misdemeanor trespassing, according to court records. He was also required to write a letter of apology to the family.

Stevens said that the change he felt from his guilty conscience was immediate and that he continued leading a life opposite from his previous actions while married and raising three children.

“I’m far from a racist. I've got a track record that proves otherwise,” he said.

Since becoming party chairman in March 2021, Stevens said he has reached out to African Americans and Hispanics and has increased the number of local political candidates and precinct committeepersons who are members of minority groups.

He said he also pushed for the recent decision by the LaPorte County commissioners to make Juneteenth, a federal holiday marking the end of slavery, a local holiday.

In addition, Stevens said he’s urged the commissioners to adopt a hiring ordinance aimed at increasing the number of county employees who are minorities to reflect the percentage of their population in the county.

Dudley works in the Adult Protective Services Division of the LaPorte County prosecutor’s office. Prosecutor John Lake, a Democrat, is running for a second term against Republican Sean Fagan.

Stevens alleged the light being shed on his past is politically motivated.

“I have a record to prove I’m far from some racist or some kind of animal or something I’m sure the Democrats are going to try and portray me as,” he said.

Dudley said the upcoming Nov. 8 election had no influence on her speaking publicly now.

“I don’t have any political agenda. I just want people, in general, to just be aware the incident did occur. Just be aware,” she said.