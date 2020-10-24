LaPorte County health officer puts businesses flouting COVID rules on notice

LAPORTE COUNTY — As the death toll from COVID rises in LaPorte County, health officials have launched an initiative dubbed "Project Vigilant" to ensure compliance with safety protocols and health directives.

LaPorte County Health Officer Dr. Sandra Deausy announced the program's initiation on Friday, which was created in response to a spike in cases and hospitalizations.

Data from the Indiana Sate Department of Health showed that as of Saturday there have been a total of 2,317 positive cases and 60 deaths in the county.

Under the project, officials have sent letters to LaPorte County businesses about following mask and other safety mandates.

"I’ve also reminded business owners there is no legal immunity currently, which means they have workers’ compensation liability if an employee becomes infected due to their lack of enforcement and the business can be sued by patrons who become sick because masking wasn’t enforced," Deausy said. "I’ve made it clear that if we get reliable reports that a restaurant, bar or business establishment selling any kind of food such as a convenience mart is not adhering to guidelines, we will use our authority to pull their permit and shut them down. Period."