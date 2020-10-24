LaPorte County health officer puts businesses flouting COVID rules on notice

LAPORTE COUNTY — As the death toll from COVID rises in LaPorte County, health officials have launched an initiative dubbed "Project Vigilant" to ensure compliance with safety protocols and health directives.
LaPorte County Health Officer Dr. Sandra Deausy announced the program's initiation on Friday, which was created in response to a spike in cases and hospitalizations.
Data from the Indiana Sate Department of Health showed that as of Saturday there have been a total of 2,317 positive cases and 60 deaths in the county.
Under the project, officials have sent letters to LaPorte County businesses about following mask and other safety mandates.
"I’ve also reminded business owners there is no legal immunity currently, which means they have workers’ compensation liability if an employee becomes infected due to their lack of enforcement and the business can be sued by patrons who become sick because masking wasn’t enforced," Deausy said. "I’ve made it clear that if we get reliable reports that a restaurant, bar or business establishment selling any kind of food such as a convenience mart is not adhering to guidelines, we will use our authority to pull their permit and shut them down. Period."
Officials are also encouraging residents to report any violations by first bringing concerns to the attention of business, facility or event organizer. If safety concerns go unaddressed, residents are instructed to call the LaPorte County Health Department hotline at 219-362-2525.
In addition, anyone who is holding a gathering of more than 250 people is required to notify the LaPorte County Health Department for approval.
Deausy referenced a recent superspreader event, in which 40 nurses and hospital staff have been quarantined after attending a wedding in St. Joseph County.
“I will use any of the significant authority I have under Indiana law to reduce the spread of this virus and will insist on universal mask wearing and social distancing," Deausy said. "No exceptions.”
